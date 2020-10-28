Constant Named to the 2020 Benzinga Fintech Listmakers

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech and automated loss mitigation provider Constant has been named to the 2020 Benzinga Global Fintech Listmakers. The official Benzinga Fintech Listmakers comprises 250 carefully vetted and renowned companies and executives who are striving to revolutionize the fintech industry. From deeply established companies to the newest startups, this group is impacting sectors like payments, banking, investing, technology and financial literacy.

Constant was recognized for its contribution to fintech in the Innovation During Covid-19 category. Driven by pandemic-related, call center chaos, Constant repurposed software it built to automate hardship relief for its own borrowers, to a robust self-service, loss mitigation software platform that could be used by other lenders to serve their customers.

The cloud-native, SaaS platform, Constant+ , eases the strain on consumer, auto and mortgage lenders by offering faster, more accurate, and fully auditable decisions about payment deferrals, loan modifications, recasts, repayment plans, and workout alternatives to financially stressed borrowers.

"We're honored to be recognized as a Benzinga Fintech Listmaker, particularly in the category of Innovation during Covid-19," said Catherine York-Powers, CEO of Constant. "It's especially rewarding to know that what we set out to do at Constant - which was to help lenders drive down delinquency and default, and keep families in their vehicles and homes - is making a real difference."

"We're recognizing the companies that will define the future of our financial lives," says Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick. "Since the inaugural Benzinga Fintech Awards in 2015, our listmakers have closed $300 million in deals and partnered with some of the biggest players in the industry. We look forward to honoring these players for years to come, as well as finding the next generation of fintech."

https://www.constant.ai/

Constant leverages extensive experience in debt servicing, loss mitigation and innovative technology to drive ground-breaking, cloud native SaaS solutions in a sector that is mostly manual and reliant on legacy systems and large call centers: loan servicing and loss mitigation. Through its componentized, self-service approach, Constant helps bank and non-bank lenders mitigate delinquency and charge-off, expand loss savings, and encourage borrower payment performance.

