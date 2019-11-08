Constant Technologies, Inc. Named One of Commercial Integrator's Fastest-Growing Integration Firms

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Constant Technologies, Inc. has been named one of the fastest-growing integration firms of 2019, an accolade granted by Commercial Integrator (CI). Constant was selected by CI due to its success as a global, professional video wall integrator for the 24/7 mission-critical field and the recent growth of demand for collaboration technology for multi-site operations center capabilities. Constant was one of 14 audiovisual integrators selected in 2019.

The Carnival Cruise Lines Fleet Operations Center in Miami, FL, with audiovisual integration, design and furniture by Constant Technologies.

CI surveyed firms with demonstrable, above-average growth in AV Integration to honor effective companies and identify successful strategies within the industry. The results of their study are featured in the November issue of CI and online.

Brad Righi, President of Constant Technologies, said: "Constant Technologies is very pleased to receive this recognition from Commercial Integrator. We've seen significant growth over the past several years, and at Constant, it always comes back to our carefully curated team. The dedication and pride in workmanship that we see in every department, from our meticulous design effort through after-sales support, is the backbone of Constant's recent success."

Constant Technologies provides turnkey design and installation of 24/7 operations centers in a variety of industries. There is an ever-increasing demand to protect and monitor data, contributing to growing the niche where Constant has established expertise. From protecting against financial fraud in the banking sector to securing user data at social media companies, the cyberworld has proven that all sectors need to monitor data to keep their organization and customers safe.

Righi continued, "The growth we've experienced has been 100% organic, and the demand for mission-critical services is ever-growing. As a company that's been around for decades, we've weathered a lot of storms already: recessions, major national events, changes in technology. We have the experience to understand that there will be ups and downs in any industry, and the confidence to know that we will not waiver from our goals and values that have provided continued success."

About Constant Technologies: Constant Technologies, Inc. is a mission-critical integrator providing customized audiovisual and console furniture solutions worldwide. With over three decades of experience, Constant's team has worked with sensitive environments in both the public and private sectors implementing turnkey solutions all over the globe. Constant designs, installs, and services projects of all scopes and size.

About Commercial Integrator: Commercial Integrator is a leading trade magazine for commercial technology professionals including integrators and installers, covering industry news, new technologies and products, product reviews, industry events, and best business practices.

