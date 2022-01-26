Constellation Energy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600:

Constellation Energy Corp. (NASD:CEG) will replace The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) in the S&P 500, The Gap will replace Jack in the Box Inc. (NASD:JACK) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Jack in the Box will replace Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASD:SPPI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, February 3 . S&P 500 and 100 constituent Exelon Corp. (NASD: EXC) is spinning off Constellation Energy in a transaction expected to be completed on February 2 . Post spin-off, Exelon will remain in the S&P 500 and 100. The Gap is more representative of the mid-cap market space, and Jack in the Box is more representative of the small-cap market space. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

. Webster Financial Corp (NYSE: WBS) is acquiring Sterling Bancorp in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions. Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASD:EEFT) will replace Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Compass Minerals International will replace Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, February 1 . First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASD: FIBK) is acquiring Great Western Bancorp in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions. Compass Minerals is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector February 1, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Euronet Worldwide EEFT Information Technology February 1, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Watts Water Technologies WTS Industrials February 1, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Compass Minerals CMP Materials February 1, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Sterling Bancorp STL Financials February 1, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Compass Minerals CMP Materials February 1, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Hostess Brands TWNK Consumer Staples February 1, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Great Western Bancorp GWB Financials February 1, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Watts Water Technologies WTS Industrials February 2, 2022 S&P 500 Addition Constellation Energy CEG Utilities February 3, 2022 S&P 500 Deletion Gap GPS Consumer Discretionary February 3, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Gap GPS Consumer Discretionary February 3, 2022 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Jack in the Box JACK Consumer Discretionary February 3, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Jack in the Box JACK Consumer Discretionary February 3, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Spectrum Pharmaceuticals SPPI Health Care

