Constellation Energy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600
Jan 26, 2022, 18:44 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600:
- Constellation Energy Corp. (NASD:CEG) will replace The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) in the S&P 500, The Gap will replace Jack in the Box Inc. (NASD:JACK) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Jack in the Box will replace Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASD:SPPI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, February 3. S&P 500 and 100 constituent Exelon Corp. (NASD: EXC) is spinning off Constellation Energy in a transaction expected to be completed on February 2. Post spin-off, Exelon will remain in the S&P 500 and 100. The Gap is more representative of the mid-cap market space, and Jack in the Box is more representative of the small-cap market space. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
- S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will replace Sterling Bancorp/DE (NYSE:STL) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Hostess Brands Inc. (NASD:TWNK) will replace Watts in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, February 1. Webster Financial Corp (NYSE: WBS) is acquiring Sterling Bancorp in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.
- Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASD:EEFT) will replace Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Compass Minerals International will replace Great Western Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:GWB) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, February 1. First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASD: FIBK) is acquiring Great Western Bancorp in a transaction expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions. Compass Minerals is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
|
Effective Date
|
Index Name
|
Action
|
Company Name
|
Ticker
|
GICS Sector
|
February 1, 2022
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Euronet Worldwide
|
EEFT
|
Information Technology
|
February 1, 2022
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Watts Water Technologies
|
WTS
|
Industrials
|
February 1, 2022
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Compass Minerals
|
CMP
|
Materials
|
February 1, 2022
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Sterling Bancorp
|
STL
|
Financials
|
February 1, 2022
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Compass Minerals
|
CMP
|
Materials
|
February 1, 2022
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Hostess Brands
|
TWNK
|
Consumer Staples
|
February 1, 2022
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Great Western Bancorp
|
GWB
|
Financials
|
February 1, 2022
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Watts Water Technologies
|
WTS
|
Industrials
|
February 2, 2022
|
S&P 500
|
Addition
|
Constellation Energy
|
CEG
|
Utilities
|
February 3, 2022
|
S&P 500
|
Deletion
|
Gap
|
GPS
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
February 3, 2022
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Addition
|
Gap
|
GPS
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
February 3, 2022
|
S&P MidCap 400
|
Deletion
|
Jack in the Box
|
JACK
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
February 3, 2022
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Addition
|
Jack in the Box
|
JACK
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
February 3, 2022
|
S&P SmallCap 600
|
Deletion
|
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
|
SPPI
|
Health Care
For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com
ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES
S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.
S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]
Media Inquiries
[email protected]
SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices
Share this article