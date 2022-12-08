CONSTELLIS APPOINTS DARIN CABRAL AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading global provider of security and risk management solutions to the U.S. Government and large corporates, is pleased to announce the appointment of Darin Cabral as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 12, 2022. Darin will oversee all Company financial operations, including accounting, financial reporting, tax, business control, treasury, as well as financial planning and analysis. He succeeds Richard Hozik, who will be leaving the company to pursue a new opportunity.

Terry Ryan, Constellis CEO, stated, "The Board and I thank Rich for his contributions to the Company over the past two years and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Darin Cabral is an experienced financial executive with a track record of delivering profitable growth across multiple business cycles. Darin joins Constellis from Peraton, where he served as Senior Vice President of Finance/Sector Finance & Integration. He brings with him almost thirty years of cross-functional experience, including roles leading financial operations, M&A integration and international financial management. In addition to his most recent experience at Peraton, Darin has held senior leadership positions at Perspecta, DXC Technology, and Hewlett-Packard. Darin holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Kentucky and a Master's of Science in Management with concentration in Finance from Purdue University.

Mr. Ryan further commented, "It is my sincere pleasure to welcome Darin into our Constellis family. We are excited for Darin to assume his role as a financial and strategic partner helping us continue to grow our business profitability with a laser focus on cash flow generation. The Constellis Board and I believe Darin will be an immediate contributor, driving excellence in the finance function as the Company pursues and executes on notable new business opportunities in partnership with our customers."

In an ever-changing and complex world, security concerns are paramount. Enhanced security requires education, training, and specialized skills. Constellis provides end-to-end risk management and comprehensive security solutions to safeguard people and infrastructure globally. Our team of strategic problem solvers has a steadfast moral compass and unwavering dedication to creating a safer world. Headquartered in the Washington, DC, area, Constellis has operated in over 30 countries. Constellis is committed to the success of our customers and partners.

