Construct Named In Deloitte's UK Technology Fast 50

Prestigious award recognizes companies with strong growth trajectories

LONDON and SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Construct , the global leader in learning design, has been included in a list of the top 50 fastest growing technology companies in the UK. The "UK Technology Fast 50", compiled by Deloitte, ranks firms based on their revenue growth over the last four years. The company placed 20th in its debut appearance on the list.

Founded in 2013, Construct has grown from its initial office in London, expanding into markets around the world, including the US and South Africa. Earlier this week, it announced that Online Education Services (OES) acquired a majority stake in the company. The team remains focused on customer growth and helping organisations create beautiful, cutting edge digital learning experiences.

"The 2020 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 highlights the success being achieved within the sector today," said Duncan Down, lead partner for the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 programme. "The Fast 50 is internationally revered as one of the most important business awards in the industry and provides an opportunity for businesses to gain recognition for their innovation and achievements over the last four years."



Construct helps organisations with learners - like schools, universities, and employers - create cutting edge digital learning experiences. It delivers these experiences to millions of people all over the world in more than 190 countries.

"Construct's growth demonstrates the importance of creating good online learning experiences, for teachers, students, employees, and other online learners," said David Philipps, CEO of Construct. "It's heartening to see how many organisations and educational institutions really care about providing the best online learning content possible and we are honored to receive this recognition."



The Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 is one of the UK's foremost technology award programmes. Now in its 23rd year, it is a ranking of the country's 50 fastest-growing technology companies, based on revenue growth over the last four years. The UK Fast 50 awards are all about growth driven by leading intellectual property and are a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship.



The full list of this year's winners and winner breakdown by region and sector is available at www.fast50.co.uk.

ABOUT CONSTRUCT:

Construct enables opportunity through transformative learning experiences that bridge the gap between technology, education, and employment. Since 2013, with financial backing by the European Private Investment company the RSBC Group, Construct has challenged the status quo by doing the unexpected—emphasizing the value of quality production and design, both visual and instructional, in educational courses. With a global team, Construct continues to grow exponentially each year, expanding the team across geography and knowledge to best serve the needs of its growing client base. To learn more, visit https://www.constructeducation.com .

