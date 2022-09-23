Construction Adhesives Market 2026, Increased Government Spending On Infrastructure to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Construction Adhesives Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the construction adhesives market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 3.65 bn. One of the major factors driving the expansion of the construction adhesives market is the growing government spending on infrastructure. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Buy Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Adhesives Market 2022-2026

Construction Adhesives Market Segmentation

End-user

Residential



Commercial



Industrial

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East and Africa



South America

The residential segment's construction adhesives market share will expand significantly. The demand for construction adhesives used in residential housing dominates the residential segment of the global construction adhesives market. Construction adhesives are used in the residential construction sector for bonding, maintenance, renovation, and repairing tasks in residential projects.

Construction adhesives are used in the residential construction industry to join materials together as well as to make concrete mixtures, slabs, coatings, and other things. The residential sector's extensive use of construction adhesives will boost market expansion in the ensuing years. Request Free Sample Report.

Construction Adhesives Market Vendors

3M Co.

Co.

ARDEX GmbH



Arkema S.A.



Avery Dennison Corp.



Custom Building Products



DAP Global Inc.



Dribond Construction Chemicals



DURA PRO



FLEXTILE LTD.



Franklin International



H.B. Fuller Co.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increased government spending on infrastructure and increasing demand for tiles and wallpapers for residential applications are some of the key market drivers. One of the major market trends driving the growth of the construction adhesives industry is the increase in the adoption of environmentally friendly adhesives.

Eco-friendly adhesives can reduce the number of airborne particles and solvent emissions emitted by the adhesive. Due to this, producers are now concentrating on producing building adhesives with low VOC-emitting components, like recycled denim or cellulose insulation. However, factors such as the rise in the price of construction adhesives will challenge market growth.

APAC will account for 43% of market growth. The two biggest markets in APAC for construction adhesives are China and India. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas. Over the projected period, the expansion of the commercial and residential construction industries would support the growth of the construction adhesives market in APAC.

Related Reports:

Anti-graffiti Coatings Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The anti-graffiti coatings market share is expected to increase by USD 20.02 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.98%.

Paint Protection Film Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Paint Protection Film Market is projected to grow by USD 103.46 million with a CAGR of 1.97%, during the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

Construction Adhesives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., ARDEX GmbH, Arkema S.A., Avery Dennison Corp., Custom Building Products, DAP Global Inc., Dribond Construction Chemicals, DURA PRO, FLEXTILE LTD., Franklin International, H.B. Fuller Co., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., JMH International Ltd., LATICRETE International Inc, Mapei SpA, Saint Gobain Weber, Sika AG, The Dow Chemical Co., and Terraco Holdings Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 93: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 94: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 95: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 96: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 97: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Arkema S.A.

Exhibit 98: Arkema S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Arkema S.A. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Arkema S.A. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Arkema S.A. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Arkema S.A. - Segment focus

10.5 Avery Dennison Corp.

Exhibit 103: Avery Dennison Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Avery Dennison Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Avery Dennison Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 DAP Global Inc.

Exhibit 108: DAP Global Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: DAP Global Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: DAP Global Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: DAP Global Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Franklin International

Exhibit 112: Franklin International - Overview



Exhibit 113: Franklin International - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Franklin International - Key offerings

10.8 H.B. Fuller Co.

Exhibit 115: H.B. Fuller Co. - Overview



Exhibit 116: H.B. Fuller Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: H.B. Fuller Co. - Key news



Exhibit 118: H.B. Fuller Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: H.B. Fuller Co. - Segment focus

10.9 Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Exhibit 120: Henkel AG Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 121: Henkel AG Co. KGaA - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Henkel AG Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 123: Henkel AG Co. KGaA - Key offerings

10.10 Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Exhibit 124: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Illinois Tool Works Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Sika AG

Exhibit 128: Sika AG - Overview



Exhibit 129: Sika AG - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Sika AG - Key news



Exhibit 131: Sika AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Sika AG - Segment focus

10.12 The Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 133: The Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 134: The Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 136: The Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: The Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 138: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 139: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 140: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 141: Research methodology



Exhibit 142: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 143: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 144: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio