Construction Advances at Watercrest Columbia Assisted Living and Memory Care

Watercrest Columbia will be a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, exceptional amenities and world-class care. Designed by LifeBUILT Architecture, Watercrest Columbia will include a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, children's play space, grand balconies and Southern style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, will showcase an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"Thanks to our collaborative partnerships with Titan Development and Shiel Sexton construction, we are even closer to welcoming seniors to their new home at Watercrest Columbia and delivering upon our commitment to the highest standards of care and enrichment for our residents and associates," says Marc Vorkapich, principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group.

Watercrest Senior Living prides itself on providing outstanding caregivers and extraordinary care, all tailored to individual resident preferences. Their comprehensive memory care program is specifically designed to engage the senses, expand the mind, and enhance the emotions of residents. Watercrest associates act as faithful stewards, modeling servant leadership while inspiring a sense of community through their company-wide effort known as "Common Unity" initiatives.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Watercrest Columbia is ideally located at 1951 Clemson Road in the capital city of Columbia, South Carolina. The neighboring area offers residents an abundance of vibrant entertainment and dining venues, and a culturally rich heritage complete with historic sites and architectural beauty.

Watercrest Senior Living Group and Titan Development are currently partnered in two senior living community developments. Their additional project, Watercrest Winter Park Assisted Living and Memory Care is under construction in Winter Park, Florida and scheduled to welcome residents in late 2019.

Titan Development Real Estate Fund I (TDREF I) is a $200 million private equity real estate fund established in 2017 to raise and invest equity in approximately $600 million of Titan Development's investment opportunities. For information, visit www.titan-development.com.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest Senior Living Group specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com

