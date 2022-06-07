Construction Aggregates Market in the US Size worth 506.97 Mn MT by 2026| Market Analysis Segmented by Product and End-user | 2022-2026

Jun 07, 2022, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Construction Aggregates Market in the US research report provides a detailed analysis on emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis on different market segments. The construction aggregates market size in the US is expected to grow by 506.97 million metrics from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of over 3.89% during the forecast period. Download Sample Report of Construction Aggregates Market In The US in MINUTES
Technavio construction aggregates market in the US report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, market size and forecast, market segmentation, geographical insights, and competitive landscape.
- CEMEX SAB de CV
- CRH Plc
- Granite Construction Inc.
- HeidelbergCement AG
- LafargeHolcim Ltd.
- Martin Marietta Materials Inc.
- MDU Resources Group Inc.
- Rogers Group Inc.
- Taiheiyo Cement Corp.
- Vulcan Materials Co.
The construction aggregates market in US will be affected by high transportation costs. Apart from this, other market trends include increasing demand for recycled aggregates.
In addition, rising construction activities in the US will aid in market growth. The increase in domestic employment across the country will stimulate demand for residential units over the anticipated period. Spending on various types of residential development is increasing in the United States. The rise in construction activity will result in considerable demand for construction aggregates in the United States during the projection period. The building aggregates market in the United States is growing as a result of this rising demand.
Key Market Segmentation
- Construction Aggregates Market In The US Split by Product
- Crushed stone
- Sand and gravel
- Construction Aggregates Market In The US Split by End-user
- Non-building
- Residential
- Non-residential
The crushed stone sector will gain considerable market share in the construction aggregates market in the United States. People in the United States now have more disposable income thanks to an increasing job rate. The demand for crushed stone building aggregate is likely to rise during the forecast period, as construction activities in the United States increase coupled with increased government spending on road development and maintenance.
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
- What was the size of the global construction aggregates in the US industry by value in 2026?
- What will be the size of the global construction aggregates in the US industry in 2026?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global construction aggregates in the US industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global construction aggregates market in the US?
Construction aggregates market in the US research report presents critical information and factual data about construction aggregates in the US industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in construction aggregates market in the US study.
- Identify growth Strategies across markets
- Analyze your competitor
- Assess the financial performance of competitors.
|
Construction Aggregates Market Scope in the US
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.89%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
506.97 mn MT
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.78
|
Regional analysis
|
US
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
CEMEX SAB de CV, CRH Plc, Granite Construction Inc., HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Martin Marietta Materials Inc., MDU Resources Group Inc., Rogers Group Inc., Taiheiyo Cement Corp., and Vulcan Materials Co.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
