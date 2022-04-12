Construction Aggregates Market in the US to observe 506.97 Mn MT incremental growth | Driven by rising construction activities | Technavio

The construction aggregates market in the US is fragmented and is characterized by many local vendors. Major vendors are dominating the market with highly optimized supply chains based on the strategic location of their aggregate quarries and mines. Construction aggregate vendors are increasingly focusing on developing new products, mining and quarries sites, market expansion, and extending their reach to new customers.

Technavio identifies CEMEX SAB de CV, CRH Plc, Granite Construction Inc., HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Martin Marietta Materials Inc., MDU Resources Group Inc., Rogers Group Inc., Taiheiyo Cement Corp., and Vulcan Materials Co. as some of the major market participants. Although the rising construction activities in the US, increasing investments in railway infrastructure, and the consolidation in the construction aggregate industry in the US will offer immense growth opportunities, high transportation costs, increase in the prices of construction aggregate, and high energy costs will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Construction Aggregates Market in the US 2022-2026: Segmentation

Construction Aggregates Market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

Crushed Stone



Sand And Gravel

End-user

Non-building



Residential



Non-residential

By product, the market will observe maximum growth in the crushed stone segment in 2021. The segment is driven by the increased use of crushed stone in the construction of residential driveways, paths, and walkways. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

In terms of end-users, the market will observe maximum demand for construction aggregates from the non-building segment during the forecast period. The increasing demand for construction aggregates for construction activities such as highways and streets, bridges, canals, transmission towers, dams, highways, water supply constructions, drainage system construction, conservation and development constructions, and airport runways is driving the growth of the segment.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our construction aggregates market in the US report covers the following areas:

Construction Aggregates Market in the US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the construction aggregates market in the US. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the construction aggregates market in the US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Construction Aggregates Market in the US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist construction aggregates market growth in the US during the next five years

Estimation of the construction aggregates market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the construction aggregates market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of construction aggregates market vendors in the US

Construction Aggregates Market in the US: Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.89% Market growth 2022-2026 506.97 mn MT Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.78 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Key consumer countries US and Rest of North America Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CEMEX SAB de CV, CRH Plc, Granite Construction Inc., HeidelbergCement AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Martin Marietta Materials Inc., MDU Resources Group Inc., Rogers Group Inc., Taiheiyo Cement Corp., and Vulcan Materials Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

