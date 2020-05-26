Construction Completed on The Grandview of Chisholm Trail, Bringing Luxury Senior Living to Southwest Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction has finished on The Grandview of Chisholm Trail Senior Living, a new luxury community owned by Civitas Senior Living and Journey Capital and managed by Civitas. The Grandview is in Southwest Fort Worth and is the first assisted living and memory care community located directly off the popular Chisholm Trail Parkway.

"At Civitas Senior Living, we are passionate about community," said Wayne Powell, Founder and CEO of Civitas. "The Chisholm Trail Parkway is a booming part of Tarrant County, and we're excited to be a part of that growth, bringing our passionate care to the residents of Southwest Fort Worth.

The Grandview features 87 upscale apartments, including 66 assisted living and 21 memory care residences. The community blends beautifully curated European finds with a Texan mindfulness, celebrating the Chisholm Trail legacy of Fort Worth. Distinctive touches found throughout The Grandview include a one-of-a-kind, antique Moroccan pendant suspended over the reception area; artisan tilework; antiques sourced from local shops; and more than 120 specifically selected art pieces including work by local artist Daniel Padilla and a unique mixed-media butterfly installation in The Grandview's salon.

"We wanted to honor the heritage of Fort Worth's famed Chisholm Trail while creating a distinctive community rich with beauty and history for The Grandview's residents," said Reid Bonner of Senior By Design.

The luxury doesn't stop there. The Grandview also features upscale amenities and services including a full-service salon, creative arts studio, fitness center, on-site concierge services, restaurant-style dining options, and more. "Our mission wasn't to create just another senior living community," said Anand Patel, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Journey Capital. "We strive to build communities that our residents will be proud to call home, giving them the high quality of life and dignity that they deserve. With The Grandview of Chisholm Trail, we're thrilled to serve the people of Southwest Fort Worth and become a part of their community."

The Grandview of Chisholm Trail is located at 8533 Brewer Blvd, a short five miles from Texas Health Resources Harris Southwest Hospital. Its easy access to the Chisholm Trail Parkway puts The Grandview a short 15-minute drive from Downtown Fort Worth as well as neighboring communities such as Benbrook, Crowley, Burleson, Joshua, and Cleburne. Other nearby attractions and amenities include Chisholm Trail Ranch Shopping Center, Benbrook Lake, Pecan Valley Golf Course, the Fort Worth Museum District, Bass Performance Hall, The Shops at Clearfork, Dickies Arena, Hulen Mall, Texas Christian University, and Tarleton State University.

At the heart of The Grandview is Civitas Senior Living's signature Passion Program providing residents rich, full lives brimming with social engagements, fun activities, and personalized experiences propelled by attentive caregivers, overall wellness, and delicious food. "We believe that life is best when days are filled with passion and lived with purpose," said Powell. Civitas's revolutionary Passion Program keeps residents active and involved by enjoying memorable moments and celebratory events. Civitas' Passion Program is the cornerstone of the 41 senior living communities it manages across the U.S.

The Grandview of Chisholm Trail is a collaborative effort between developer Journey Capital, management company Civitas Senior Living, Arrive Architects, Ridgemont Commercial Construction, and interior design firm Senior By Design. Construction of the community is completed. State licensure is expected in late March/early April. For more information, please call 817-386-8006 or visit www.grandviewsl.com.

About Civitas Senior Living, LLC

Civitas Senior Living is a senior living owner/operator, property management, and consulting company based in Fort Worth that specializes in the development, acquisition, and operational management of senior housing properties. These properties include assisted living and memory care residences and independent senior living facilities. Civitas is known for its signature Passion Program, which ensures a high-quality, comprehensive continuum of care through a unique integration of all the factors that affect community management. For more information about Civitas, please visit www.civitasseniorliving.com .

About Journey Capital

Journey Capital is a Dallas-based investment and development company with a focus on senior housing properties. For more information about Journey Capital, please visit www.journeycaph.com.

