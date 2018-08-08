Construction Equipment Market to Cross $170bn by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661916/GMI.jpg )





High product demand across the energy and telecom sectors is slated to drive the industry growth over 2018-2024. Rapid urbanization trends and infrastructure development across the BRIC countries have further stimulated the industry expansion.

As per the report, the latest advancement in technologies such as GPS, remote tracking, telematics, embedded sensors, and real-time tracking machinery have significantly driven the global construction equipment industry trends.

Earthmoving & road building machinery market is forecast to register a CAGR of 4% over 2018-2024. The considerable rise in construction activities have fueled the demand for sophisticated construction equipment & machines for commercial & residential projects. Robust product demand for excavators that are being used for underground and surface level operations is further expected to propel the earthmoving & road building machinery market over 2018-2024.

Europe construction equipment market accounted for more than USD 30 billion in 2017 and is further projected to grow at a significant rate over the coming six years. The regional growth is primarily driven by increased governmental focus on refurbishment and upgradation of existing infrastructure and rising smart city projects.

The key players profiled in the report are Caterpillar Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., XCMG Group, Metso Corporation, J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, Komatsu Limited, Liebherr Group, John Deere, Sany Group, Tadano Limited, The Atlas Copco Group, CNH Industrial, Wacker Neuson, Doosan Group, Volvo Construction Equipment, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Palfinger AG. The companies have been profiled in terms of their SWOT assessment, product portfolio, and strategic outlook.

The report also enlists the challenges for the potential investors which chiefly includes the high operational and maintenance costs and stringent regulations enforced by the government.

Construction Equipment Market Size By Product (Earthmoving & Road Building Equipment [Backhoes, Excavators, Loaders, Compaction Equipment, Others], Material Handling & Cranes [Storage & Handling Equipment, Engineered Systems, Industrial Trucks, Bulk Material Handling Equipment], Concrete Equipment [Concrete Pumps, Crushers, Transit Mixers, Asphalt Pavers, Batching Plants]), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa), Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2018 - 2024

Earthmoving & Road Building Equipment: Excavators, Backhoes, Compaction Equipment, Loaders, Others Material Handling & Cranes: Engineered Systems, Industrial Trucks, Storage & Handling Equipment, Bulk Material Handling Equipment Concrete Equipment: Transit Mixers, Crushers, Asphalt Pavers, Concrete Pumps, Batching Plants

Construction equipment market regional landscape: Canada, U.S., Mexico, Italy, France, Germany, Russia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, South Africa, Brazil





