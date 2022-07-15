Construction Equipment Rental Market Size to Grow by USD 28.86 Billion from 2019-2024, Pricing Analysis, Policy & Regulatory Landscape, and Market Trends & Developments

Jul 15, 2022, 20:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The Construction Equipment Rental Market is a part of the global construction machinery and heavy trucks industry. The global construction machinery and heavy trucks market was valued at $257.97 billion in 2020. The parent market covers a variety of product categories including heavy-duty trucks, heavy earthmoving equipment, compact earthmoving equipment, road construction and compaction equipment, crushing and screening equipment, concrete equipment, civil engineering equipment, lifting equipment, and other related equipment. Technavio calculates the global construction machinery and heavy trucks market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of heavy-duty trucks, heavy earthmoving equipment, compact earthmoving equipment, road construction and compaction equipment, crushing and screening equipment, concrete equipment, civil engineering equipment, lifting equipment, and other related equipment, and trading companies and distributors. The market includes revenue generated from the sales of spare parts. Moreover, the construction equipment rental market value is set to grow by USD 28.86 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 5.12% from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest report by Technavio
- The increased investment in infrastructure is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global construction equipment rental market.
- The growth in the adoption of automation will fuel the global construction equipment rental market growth.
- The brexit to impact end-user industries is a major challenge for the global construction equipment rental market growth.
Some of the Top Players of the Construction Equipment Rental Market:
- Caterpillar Inc.
- Cramo Plc
- HERC HOLDINGS INC.
- Jungheinrich AG
- KION GROUP AG
- Komatsu Ltd.
- LOXAM SAS
- Sarens Bestuur NV
- Toyota Industries Corp.
- United Rentals Inc.
The construction equipment rental market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as distinguishing the products and service offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to compete in the market. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
- ECRCE
- MHE
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- What was the size of the global construction equipment rental industry by value in 2020?
- What will be the size of the global construction equipment rental industry in 2024?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global construction equipment rental industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global construction equipment rental market?
Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the construction equipment rental market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the construction equipment rental market includes – Inputs, Inbound logistics, Operations, Outbound Logistics, Marketing and Sales, Service, Support activities, and Innovation.
In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 caused disruption in the construction equipment rental market in North America owing to a halt in construction activities due to mass lockdown imposed by governments of the region. Also, shortage of manpower and finances to keep construction projects running. However, the lifting of lockdowns has let resuming of construction projects which will help the market to recover during the forecast.
- Construction Scaffolding Rental Market by Product, Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The construction scaffolding rental market share is expected to increase by USD 2.30 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.85%. Construction activities have resumed in a limited capacity with the lifting of lockdowns in the second half of 2020. With the implementation of mass-scale COVID-19 vaccination programs in the region in 2021, the market in focus is expected to recover and grow during the forecast period. Find More Research Insights Here
- Construction Equipment Market in Europe by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The construction equipment market in Europe has the potential to grow by USD 10.84 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.30%. The Rest of Europe has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Growth in consumer spending and increase in internet penetration leading to investment in the e-commerce sector will facilitate the construction equipment market growth in Europe over the forecast period. Find More Research Insights Here
|
Construction Equipment Rental Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2019
|
Forecast period
|
2020-2024
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.12%
|
Market growth 2020-2024
|
$ 28.86 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.01
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Japan, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Caterpillar Inc., Cramo Plc, HERC HOLDINGS INC., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Komatsu Ltd., LOXAM SAS, Sarens Bestuur NV, Toyota Industries Corp., and United Rentals Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Construction machinery and heavy trucks
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019 - 2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019 - 2024 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis 2019 & 2024
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2019
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2019-2024 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 ECRCE - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibit 17: ECRCE - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: ECRCE - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- 5.4 MHE - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibit 19: MHE - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: MHE - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2019-2024 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibit 31: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019-2024 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Caterpillar Inc.
- Exhibit 43: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: Caterpillar Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 46: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 47: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.4 Cramo Plc
- Exhibit 48: Cramo Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Cramo Plc - Product and service
- Exhibit 50: Cramo Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 51: Cramo Plc - Key offerings
- 10.5 Herc Rentals Inc.
- Exhibit 52: Herc Rentals Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: Herc Rentals Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: Herc Rentals Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Jungheinrich AG
- Exhibit 55: Jungheinrich AG - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Jungheinrich AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: Jungheinrich AG - Key news
- Exhibit 58: Jungheinrich AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Jungheinrich AG - Segment focus
- 10.7 KION GROUP AG
- Exhibit 60: KION GROUP AG - Overview
- Exhibit 61: KION GROUP AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 62: KION GROUP AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: KION GROUP AG - Segment focus
- 10.8 Komatsu Ltd.
- Exhibit 64: Komatsu Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Komatsu Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Komatsu Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Komatsu Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Loxam
- Exhibit 68: Loxam - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Loxam - Product and service
- Exhibit 70: Loxam - Key news
- Exhibit 71: Loxam - Key offerings
- 10.10 Sarens NV
- Exhibit 72: Sarens NV - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Sarens NV - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: Sarens NV - Key news
- Exhibit 75: Sarens NV - Key offerings
- 10.11 Toyota Industries Corp.
- Exhibit 76: Toyota Industries Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Toyota Industries Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Toyota Industries Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: Toyota Industries Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.12 United Rentals Inc.
- Exhibit 80: United Rentals Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: United Rentals Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: United Rentals Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: United Rentals Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 85: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 87: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
