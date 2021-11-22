Construction Fabrics Market size to grow by USD 3.03 Bn | Market Research Insights highlight growth in construction activities as key driver | Technavio

View FREE Sample : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The global construction fabrics market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional players.

Vendors are adopting various strategies to expand their presence and remain competitive in the market.

Some vendors are using carbon fibers in construction fibers to enhance strength.

Other players are focusing on M&As to strengthen their network and expand their client base. For instance, in March 2018 , Serge Ferrari completed the acquisition of Plastitex.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Low & Bonar

Saint-Gobain

Seaman

Sefar

Serge Ferrari

Sioen Industries

Geographical Market Analysis

The report analyzes the growth of the construction fabrics market across APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America .

, MEA, , and . Europe will emerge as the largest market for construction fabrics with 31% of the global market share during the forecast period.

will emerge as the largest market for construction fabrics with 31% of the global market share during the forecast period. Factors such as the growth of the construction sector, rising number of residential projects, and the increasing demand for modern and sustainable construction materials is driving the growth of the construction fabrics market in Europe .

. The report also discusses other regions and key countries that are expected to emerge as prominent markets for construction fabrics during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Key driver:

The market is driven by the growth of construction activities worldwide.

The construction industry is witnessing significant growth in both developing and developed countries worldwide with the increasing number of commercial and residential projects.

The growth of the global construction industry has created significant demand for construction materials, including construction fabrics such as ETFE, PTFE, PVC, and others.

Also, the durability, malleability, smoothness, and cost-effectiveness offered by construction fabrics is further increasing their demand among end-users.

Other major drivers, trends, and challenges are discussed in our full report on the global construction fabrics market.

Construction fabrics Market Value Chain Analysis

It includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovations

Construction Fabrics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 136 Base year 2018 Forecast period 2019-2023 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of about 5% Market growth 2019-2023 USD 3.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.40% in 2019 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Low & Bonar, Saint-Gobain, Seaman, Sefar, Serge Ferrari, and Sioen Industries. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

