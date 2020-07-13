Construction Global Market Opportunities and Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the construction market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global construction market report to 2030: COVID 19 impact and recovery report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers the following chapters

• Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

• Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

• Introduction – This section gives the segmentation of the construction market by geography and by product type covered in this report.

• Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the construction market. This chapter includes different goods covered in the report and basic definitions.

• Value Chain – The section of the report defines and explains value chain of the construction industry.

• Product/Service Analysis – The product/service analysis section of the report describes the leading products/services in the market along with key features and differentiators for those products.

• Customer Information – This chapter covers recent customers' trends/preferences in the global construction market.

• Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global construction market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

• PESTEL Analysis – This chapter provides the market opportunity assessment using PESTEL analysis of the global construction market.

• Highest Valued Construction Projects – This section covers the highest valued global construction projects still under construction.

• Impact Of COVID-19 On The Construction Market – This chapter describes the COVID-19 impact on supply side, demand side factors and regulatory inventions. The section also provides brief overview of COVID impact in all the regions.

• Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2015-2019) and forecast (2019-2023), (2023-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and restrain the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

• Global Macro Comparison – The global construction market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the construction market size, percentage of GDP, and average construction market expenditure.

• Regional Analysis – This section contains the historic (2015-2019), and forecast (2019-2023), (2023-2025), and (2025-2030) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

• Segmentation – This section contains the market values (2015-2030) and analysis for different segments in the market.

• Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region's market size (2019), historic and forecast (2015- 2023), (2023-2025), and (2025-2030) market values, and growth and market share comparison of major countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions (Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa).

• Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global construction market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

• Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

• Market Opportunities And Strategies – This section includes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

• Conclusions And Recommendations – This section includes conclusions and recommendations based on findings of the research. This section gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

• Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Markets Covered:

The global Construction market is segmented into -

By Construction Type: Buildings Construction; Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction; Specialty Trade Contractors; Land Planning And Development

By Type Of Buildings Construction: Residential Building Construction; Nonresidential Building Construction

By Type Of Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction: Utility System Construction; Highway, Street, And Bridge Construction; Other Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction

By Type Of Specialty Trade Contractors: Building Equipment Contractors; Building Finishing Contractors; Foundation, Structure, And Building Exterior Contractors; Other Specialty Trade Contractors

By Type Of Land Planning And Development: Residential Land Planning And Development; Commercial And Institutional Land Planning And Development; Industrial Land Planning And Development

By End-User Sector: Public; Private



Companies Mentioned: China State Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.; China Railway Group Ltd.; China Railway Construction Corporation Limited.; China Communications Construction Group Ltd.; Vinci S.A.



Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Portugal, Switzerland, Ireland, Poland, Czech Republic, Romania, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, Israel, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria



Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



