Construction is Underway at The Linden

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SagePoint, a full-service real estate marketing and sales firm, announced today that it is leading the marketing and sales for The Linden, a new 97-unit condominium building at 200 Linden Avenue in the heart of downtown South San Francisco.

The Linden will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom light-filled condominiums with many featuring balconies or patios. To foster community, building amenities will include a landscaped courtyard with an outdoor fireplace and barbecues; an adjacent community lounge with kitchen and entertainment area; and a rooftop deck and lounge. To enhance the streetscape, the seven-story building will also feature more than 6,000 square feet of retail and café space.

Sales are anticipated to commence early next year with building completion projected for next spring. Prospective buyers are encouraged to visit www.TheLindenSSF.com for more information.

"We're thrilled to represent The Linden, which is bringing much needed new homes to downtown South San Francisco," said Michelle Antic, Principal of SagePoint. "The Linden will feature a variety of floor plans ranging from one- to three-bedrooms, perfect for working professionals, families and move-down buyers, fostering a true sense of community. It's ideally located near places of employment in the immediate area, as well as nearby Caltrain, Highway 101 and BART. And it's just a block away from Grand Avenue with its many restaurants and shops," she added.

A nearby new pedestrian and bicycle-friendly underpass to the Caltrain Station is currently under construction and will offer an added convenience for residents commuting to San Francisco or down the Peninsula. The building also offers easy access to BART, Highway 101 and San Francisco International Airport.

SagePoint represents urban and resort developments in the West, providing strategic advisement, and comprehensive marketing and sales services. Additional new construction projects in San Francisco include the award-winning and almost sold out Stage 1075, an eight-story modern condo building in Mid-Market as well as the future 719 Larkin offering 42 one-bedroom modern flats in Little Saigon and 1433 Bush Street, which offers a collection of 40 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom modern residences in Lower Nob Hill.

BDE Architecture designed The Linden and construction began in November 2018.

About SagePoint

SagePoint is a premier provider of market analysis, advisory services, marketing and sales to urban and resort real estate developers and their investors. Over the course of their careers, the firm's principals have generated more than $4 billion in aggregate sales throughout the western United States. For more information, please visit www.SagePointRE.com.

