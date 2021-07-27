Construction Journal Expands Again, Adding Six More U.S. States

"Our company's continued expansion comes as a result of the success enjoyed by the customers who use our platform." Tweet this

"Our company's continued expansion comes as a result of the success enjoyed by the customers who use our platform," says Construction Journal's Founder and CEO Rich Goldman. "As our coverage continues to grow, so too does our pool of resources – namely, our research team, which is ensuring an increased number of construction projects reported across our entire footprint. We've increased our workforce to not only meet demand but also to continue to increase the quality and depth of the data we provide."

Construction Journal's vast database of construction projects and array of advanced tools allows the firm's user base to gain valuable insights that support business growth and networking activities.

Those interested in learning more about Construction Journal and the service it provides are encouraged to visit www.ConstructionJournal.com for a free demonstration.



About Construction Journal

Construction Journal is the fastest growing and leading provider of construction project information in the United States. We empower building product manufacturers, contractors, architects, engineers, suppliers and service providers with actionable data and market intelligence to drive their success.

