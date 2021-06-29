Construction Journal Expands its Services to Include Five Additional States

STUART, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Journal has expanded the reach of its industry-leading cloud-based service for construction information and market analytics to include Minnesota, North & South Dakota, Mississippi, and Oklahoma. The expansion has played a significant role in creating jobs for more than one hundred new personnel in 2020 and 2021; these jobs have been distributed to at least 19 states so far.

Users of Construction Journal's software as a service (SaaS) are able to quickly find verified public- and private-sector construction projects using the platform's search and filter tools. The platform provides valuable data on projects, companies and contacts that can be utilized to create streams of revenue and make industry connections.

"We owe our rapid growth to our customers' overwhelming success using our platform. To ensure we continue to deliver, we have doubled our technology team and resources during each of the past three years," says Construction Journal's Founder and CEO Rich Goldman, "which has significantly enhanced the depth and quality of our data and our delivery. As a result, users of our service have access to deeper insights and more intelligent tools, which they can utilize to monitor competitors' activities, identify projects with higher margins and build new relationships in the industry. All of these resources are designed to help increase efficiency and win more business."

Goldman added that the firm looks forward to serving this group of states and continues to work toward serving the U.S. in its entirety.

With U.S. construction spending increasing exponentially year over year, Construction Journal's vast database of construction projects and range of advanced tools allows the firm's user base to benefit from the information provided to increase their optics with more insight and analytics to help drive efficiencies and growth.

"We provide the critical data that drives our customers' success," concludes Goldman.

Those interested in learning more about Construction Journal and the service it provides are encouraged to visit www.ConstructionJournal.com for a free demonstration.

About Construction Journal

Construction Journal is the fastest growing and leading provider of construction project information in the United States. We empower building product manufacturers, contractors, architects, engineers, suppliers and service providers with actionable data and market intelligence to drive their success.

