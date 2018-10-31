Construction Lubricants Market: Global Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 - Increasing Demand for Synthetic Base Oils

DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Construction Lubricants Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction lubricants market is expected to register a revenue of close to USD 16 billion during the period 2018-2022.

One trend in the market is development of zinc-free construction lubricants. Development of zinc-free and ash-less construction lubricants is one of the upcoming trends Zinc-free hydraulic fluids and construction oils prevent corrosion of construction equipment. They prevent the yellowing of metallic parts in earth-movers and construction equipment. particularly the yellow metals.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased demand for hydraulic fluids. Hydraulic fluid, one of the major product types of construction lubricants, is extensively used in heavy-load vehicles and equipment used in the construction industry. These fluids are widely used as lubricants in construction equipment mainly because of their fluidity at low temperatures. Hydraulic fluids are used in construction equipment as lubricants because of their anti-wear characteristics.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuation in crude oil prices. Construction lubricant is a petrochemical product manufactured from Brent crude oil. The increasing prices of crude oil can adversely affect the manufacturers and end-users. Fluctuations in crude oil prices is a major factor that causes volatility in raw material prices. Synthetic construction lubricants are primarily derived from hydrocarbons that are derived from petroleum.

Market Trends

Development of Zinc-Free Construction Lubricants

Increasing Demand for Synthetic Base Oils

Key Vendors

Chevron

BP

Total

Shell International

China Petrochemical Corporation

Evonik Industries

Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report



3. Research Methodology



4. Market Landscape



5. Market Sizing



6. Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Product



8. Customer Landscape



9. Regional Landscape



10. Decision Framework



11. Drivers and Challenges



12. Market Trends



13. Vendor Landscape



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6mm7lg/construction?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

