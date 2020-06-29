Construction Management Company Inertia Systems Announces New ConTech SaaS Platform to Alleviate Jobsite Productivity Challenges

CHULA VISTA, Calif., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inertia Systems today announced the launch of the Inertia Platform, a location-driven construction management platform poised to transform the construction industry by delivering a visual and map centric approach to manage complex construction.

Technology advancements in construction, like drones, mobile devices, building information modeling (BIM), artificial intelligence, and smart technology, have pushed the market forward over the last two decades. However, the industry still struggles to make lasting impacts in identifying on-site technology to consistently improve jobsite productivity within an already complex and rapidly changing environment. Additionally, $178 billion is wasted annually on construction overages and rework, according to a report from FMI Corp., the majority of which is completely avoidable. In an industry with razor thin margins, efficiency is critical to construction teams' bottom lines.

Project Maps, the core of the Inertia Platform, allows for a refocused view of each project site, connecting all available project information to exactly where it happens in the field, with a simplified look that brings the visualization front-and-center. Generated automatically based on designs, each record created in the platform is automatically attached to its physical location on the project map and updated wherever designs change. Inertia Platform utilizes patent-pending technology to connect information from every solution and team member (including contractors, owners, engineers and architects) throughout every phase in real time, ensuring all information stays connected and up to date throughout the construction process.

Teams building complex projects like hospitals, stadiums and airports face demanding regulatory compliance factors and various imposed codes and standards. Inertia puts necessary technology onsite in the hands of team members to reduce complexities and increase efficiencies.

Built to streamline the construction process and workflows, increase productivity, and save companies time and money, Inertia Platform will address challenges in four major areas:

Project Management: Enables teams to predict project outcomes through comprehensive management workflows and tools, keeping jobsites in sync and informed on any device

Enables teams to predict project outcomes through comprehensive management workflows and tools, keeping jobsites in sync and informed on any device Quality Management: Gives users effortless reporting and standardized templates across projects to ensure consistency, helping to automate simple tasks and sophisticated processes

Gives users effortless reporting and standardized templates across projects to ensure consistency, helping to automate simple tasks and sophisticated processes Performance Management: Empowers construction teams to automate and accurately collect production data from anyone to keep projects moving forward

Empowers construction teams to automate and accurately collect production data from anyone to keep projects moving forward Compliance Management: Allows teams to build with confidence as they navigate the toughest jurisdictions in the country, passing inspections and avoiding rework

"Over the last decade, we've worked alongside builders, owners, inspectors, architects and team members to learn how our tools and workflows impact challenges they face and, in turn, learned to address their varying needs and inefficiencies in scalable ways throughout every single step of the construction process," said Matthew Hudelson, CEO and founder, Inertia Systems. "I'm incredibly proud of the team for what we've built and with our platform, we're able to further prioritize location-based tracking and data-driven visualizations that the construction industry has needed for so long."

Inertia Systems is used by dozens of owners and general contractors throughout health care, education, and sports and entertainment, contributing to successful builds such as Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, Scripps Prebys Cardiovascular Institute, Sutter Health California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC) Van Ness Campus Hospital and a major NFL stadium. Inertia customers include several leading and top 20 contractors on ENR's 2020 top contractors , such as Turner Co and McCarthy.

About Inertia Systems

Inertia Systems is a location-driven construction management platform that fosters seamless communication throughout complex projects, connecting construction teams from field to office. Built for the biggest pain points of the construction process, Inertia offers solutions for project management, quality management, performance management, and compliance management. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in southern California, Inertia is led by experienced technology founders and executives, and aims to empower frictionless construction, and inspire innovation on every jobsite around the world. For more information, visit www.inertiasystems.com .

Media Contact:

Inertia Systems

[email protected]

SOURCE Inertia Systems

Related Links

https://www.inertiasystems.com

