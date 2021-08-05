Construction Management Software Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Application Software Industry | Technavio
Aug 05, 2021, 17:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction management software market in the application software industry is poised to grow by USD 630.51 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Autodesk Inc.(US), Bentley Systems Inc.(US), Buildertrend Solutions Inc.(US), Computer Methods International Corp.(Canada), ConstructConnect Inc.(US), are some of the major market participants.
The report talks about market scenarios, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.
customer behavior.
The construction management software market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing requirements for large-scale project management.
Technavio analyzes the market by End-user (Builders and contractors, Construction managers, and Engineers and architects), Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). The integration of construction management software estimation and accounting software is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the construction management software market during the forecast period.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The construction management software market covers the following areas:
Construction Management Software Market Sizing
Construction Management Software Market Forecast
Construction Management Software Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Autodesk Inc.
- Bentley Systems Inc.
- Buildertrend Solutions Inc.
- Computer Methods International Corp.
- ConstructConnect Inc.
- Odoo SA
- Oracle Corp.
- Procore Technologies Inc.
- Sage Group Plc
- Trimble Inc.
Global Building Information Modeling Software Market - Global building information modeling software market is segmented by product (software and services), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Global Architectural Rendering Software Market - Global architectural rendering software market is segmented by end-user (non-residential, residential, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Builders and contractors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Construction managers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Engineers and architects - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
