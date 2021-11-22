Construction Management Software Market size to grow by USD 630.51 Mn | Market Research Insights highlight the increasing requirements for large-scale project management as key driver | Technavio

View FREE Sample : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

The global construction management software market is fragmented due to the presence of several global and regional players.

Global players are expected to grow inorganically by acquiring regional or local players.

For instance, in May 2021 , Autodesk Inc. announced the acquisition of Upchain, a provider of instant-on, cloud-based product lifecycle management (PLM) and product data management (PDM) solutions. In the same month, the company also acquired Innovyze, a provider of smart water infrastructure modeling.

Some vendors are making significant investments in R&D and incorporating the latest technologies to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Buildertrend Solutions Inc.

Computer Methods International Corp.

ConstructConnect Inc.

Odoo SA

Oracle Corp.

Procore Technologies Inc.

Sage Group Plc

Trimble Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

The report analyzes the growth of the construction management software across APAC, Europe , MEA, North America , and South America .

, MEA, , and . The market will witness maximum growth in North America during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. North America currently holds 31% of the global market share, which is majorly driven by the presence of a large pool of prominent players in the region.

currently holds 31% of the global market share, which is majorly driven by the presence of a large pool of prominent players in the region. Besides, the growth of online retailing in the US has created significant opportunities for players operating in the North American market.

Countries such as the US, China , the UK, Germany , and Canada are expected to emerge as prominent markets for construction management software during the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Key driver:

The market is driven by the increasing requirement for large-scale project management.

The growing focus on cultivating and managing necessary resources for efficient product outputs among end-users is creating the need for large-scale construction project management solutions.

Construction management software help end-users handle project-related inquiries easily and effectively while reducing response times and increasing productivity.

Also, construction management solutions reduce the need for paperwork, thereby leading to lower workload and efficient project planning and scheduling.

Key challenge:

The availability of open-source platforms will hinder the growth of market players.

The growth of the digitization has increased the availability of open-source construction management software solutions in the market.

Some of the popular open-source software solutions in the market already offer various benefits such as availability of free source codes, faster deployments, reliability, and rapid prototyping, which is reducing the demand for construction management software solutions offered by market players.

Construction management software Market Value Chain Analysis

It includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovations

