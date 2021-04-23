Construction Management Software Market Value to increase over $ 500 Million during 2020-2024 | Major Drivers, Leading Segments, and Market Forecasts | Technavio

Request a Free Sample Report

The need for large-scale process management solutions is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, networking and connectivity issues might challenge growth.

Global Construction Management Software Market: Deployment

Based on the deployment, the market witnessed maximum growth in the cloud-based segment in 2019. This can be attributed to benefits such as ease of use, profitability, agility, and innovation in cloud-based solutions. The market growth in the cloud-based segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Global Construction Management Software Market: Geographic Landscape

30% of the market's growth originated in Europe in 2019 and the region is expected to offer significant opportunities for market vendors during the forecast period. The increase in the number of restoration projects is expected to drive the demand for construction management software in Europe during the forecast period. The UK, Germany, and France are the key markets for construction management software in Europe.

More details: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40006

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Building Information Modeling Software Market - Global building information modeling software market is segmented by product (software and services) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Download the Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Market - Global computer-aided engineering market is segmented by product (FEA and CFD), end-user (automotive, aerospace and defense, electrical and electronics, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download the Exclusive Free Sample Report

Companies Covered

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Buildertrend Solutions Inc.

Computer Methods International Corp.

ConstructConnect Inc.

Odoo SA

Oracle Corp.

Procore Technolgies Inc.

Sage Group Plc

Trimble Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, till 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Construction Management Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in construction management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the construction management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the construction management software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the construction management software market, vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEPLOYMENT

Market segmentation by deployment

Comparison by deployment

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by deployment

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Builders and contractors - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Construction managers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Engineers and architects - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Integration of construction management software estimation and

accounting software

Increasing popularity of cloud-based construction management software

Application of lean management in construction management

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Buildertrend Solutions, Inc.

Computer Methods International Corp.

ConstructConnect Inc.

Odoo SA

Oracle Corp.

Procore Technologies Inc.

Sage Group Plc

Trimble Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/construction-management-software-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

