Construction Management Software Size to Grow by USD 1.13 Bn| Increasing Requirements for Large-Scale Project Management to boost market growth| Technavio

Mar 29, 2022, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Construction Management Software Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 8.04% in 2022 at a CAGR of 8.51% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by end-user (builders and contractors, construction managers, engineers, and architects), deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Vendor Insights
The Construction Management Software Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Autodesk Inc.
- Bentley Systems Inc.
- Buildertrend Solutions Inc.
- Computer Methods International Corp.
- ConstructConnect Inc.
- Odoo SA
- Oracle Corp.
- Procore Technologies Inc.
- Sage Group Plc
- Trimble Inc.
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Construction Management Software during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute to 31% of the global market.
Over the projection period, growth in the construction management software market in North America will be aided by a rise in government construction spending and expansion in the commercial construction sector. This market research report includes thorough information on competitor intelligence, marketing gaps, and geographical potential for suppliers, all of which will aid in the development of effective business plans.
Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Construction Management Software Market during the forecast period.
Key Segment Analysis
During the projected period, the builder's and contractors' segment will gain a considerable proportion of the construction management software market. Building management software streamlines and standardizes the construction process by allowing for easier and more efficient control of workers, site events, data gathering, and information, as well as material costs. Contractors will boost the profitability and efficiency of their projects by implementing this software. Furthermore, a busy contractor can use construction management software's features to improve the project and the team's overall performance.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
One of the major factors driving the construction management software industry is the growing demand for large-scale project management. Organizations are currently focusing on developing and managing the resources required for effective product outputs, resulting in a surge in the demand for large-scale building project management solutions. The major goal of construction management software is to automate processes so that maximum outputs may be achieved by managing resources and following up on a regular basis.
However, challenges from open-source platforms are some factors hindering the construction management software market growth.
Customize Your Report
|
Construction Management Software Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.51%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 1.13 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
8.04
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 31%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Buildertrend Solutions Inc., Computer Methods International Corp., ConstructConnect Inc., Odoo SA, Oracle Corp., Procore Technologies Inc., Sage Group Plc, and Trimble Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Deployment
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Deployment
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment
- 5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment
- Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 38: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Builders and contractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Builders and contractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Builders and contractors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Builders and contractors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Builders and contractors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Construction managers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Construction managers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Construction managers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Construction managers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Construction managers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Engineers and architects - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Engineers and architects - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Engineers and architects - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Engineers and architects - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Engineers and architects - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 66: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 105: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 Autodesk Inc.
- Exhibit 107: Autodesk Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Autodesk Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Autodesk Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 110: Autodesk Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Autodesk Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Bentley Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 112: Bentley Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Bentley Systems Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Bentley Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.5 Buildertrend Solutions Inc.
- Exhibit 115: Buildertrend Solutions Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Buildertrend Solutions Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 117: Buildertrend Solutions Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Buildertrend Solutions Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Computer Methods International Corp.
- Exhibit 119: Computer Methods International Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Computer Methods International Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Computer Methods International Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 122: Computer Methods International Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.7 ConstructConnect Inc.
- Exhibit 123: ConstructConnect Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: ConstructConnect Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: ConstructConnect Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.8 Odoo SA
- Exhibit 126: Odoo SA - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Odoo SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Odoo SA - Key offerings
- 11.9 Oracle Corp.
- Exhibit 129: Oracle Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Oracle Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: Oracle Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 132: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 133: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Procore Technologies Inc.
- Exhibit 134: Procore Technologies Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 135: Procore Technologies Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 136: Procore Technologies Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.11 Sage Group Plc
- Exhibit 137: Sage Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Sage Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 139: Sage Group Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 140: Sage Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 141: Sage Group Plc - Segment focus
- 11.12 Trimble Inc.
- Exhibit 142: Trimble Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 143: Trimble Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 144: Trimble Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 145: Trimble Inc. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 146: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 147: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 148: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 149: Research methodology
- Exhibit 150: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 151: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 152: List of abbreviations
Share this article