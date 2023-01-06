Construction market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global construction market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,123.8 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period - For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Global construction market - Five forces

The global construction market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Market 2023-2027

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global construction market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global construction market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (buildings construction, heavy &civil engineering, land planning and development, and specialty trade contractors), end-user (private sector and public sector), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth of the building construction segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. Building construction has increased as the burden on the fastest-growing cities has intensified. The primary driver of the building construction sector is certainly the rise in spending on construction-related activities.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global construction market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global construction market.

APAC will account for 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The expansion of the construction industry in APAC is due to increasing construction activity in developing nations like India , Afghanistan , and Bangladesh . In APAC, the construction industry is expected to expand gradually during the forecast period, creating a need for new infrastructure to accommodate the expanding urban population's need for homes and businesses.

Global construction market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Increasing infrastructure investment is a key factor in the growth of the market.

Governments all around the world make major investments in the construction of sports facilities and infrastructure. Over the following 10 years, it is anticipated that investments in capital-intensive projects and infrastructure development will rise dramatically, boosting market expansion.

Governments, however, are eager to spend money on hospital construction and healthcare infrastructure. It is projected that these expenditures in the building sector will accelerate market growth.

Leading trends influencing the market

The emergence of smart cities is an important growth trend in the market .

. In order to manage city operations efficiently, smart cities integrate information and communication while utilizing the most recent technologies. The emergence of smart cities results in advancements in functional areas including management, energy efficiency, and sustainability.

The necessity for installing traffic safety equipment in advanced road network systems is growing as the number of smart city projects expands globally. Furthermore, the adoption of dry construction techniques and the development of green buildings will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The lack of work in the construction industry is a major challenge to the growth of the market.

The problem of a shortage of trained workers is particularly severe in a number of locations, including APAC, Europe , and South America . This makes it more challenging to outsource work to other nations.

, and . This makes it more challenging to outsource work to other nations. One way the construction industry and the government are trying to intervene is by hiring immigrants. However, the majority of immigrants are illiterate and ignorant. Such factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this construction market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the construction market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the construction market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the construction market across APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of construction market vendors

Commercial Construction Market in US by Sector, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The US commercial construction market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 1.62% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 107.69 billion. The increase in the construction of green buildings is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as a lack of workforce in the construction industry may impede the market growth.

Smart Buildings Market by Product, Solution, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The smart buildings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.73% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 46,123.2 million. The growing need for building automation to enhance business outcomes is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as high switching and installation cost may impede the market growth.

Construction Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,123.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.78 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, Al Habtoor Group LLC, BAUER AG, Bechtel Corp., Bennett Construction Ltd., China Railway Group Ltd., China State Construction Engrg. Corp. Ltd., Christiansen and Essenbaek AS, Colas SA, Eiffage, EKE Group, Etex NV, Hindustan Construction Co. Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., MCC, Shimizu Corp., Skanska AB, Vinci SA, ZEPPELIN GmbH, and Lendlease Corp. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

