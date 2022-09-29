Construction Market in EMEA, Evolving Opportunities with ACS Construction Group and AFRIDECA Group (Pty) Ltd. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction market in EMEA is expected to grow by USD 557.63 million during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increase in the construction of green buildings. In addition, the Adoption of new technologies and materials is anticipated to boost the growth of the Construction Market in EMEA. Request Free Sample Report.

Construction in EMEA Vendors

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Construction Market in EMEA 2022-2026

ACS Construction Group

AFRIDECA Group (Pty) Ltd.

AIROLINK INTERNATIONAL CONSTRUCTION LLC

Al Futtaim Group Co.

Al Habtoor Group LLC

Al Naboodah Construction Group

Arabtec Constructions

Balfour Beatty Plc

Dutco Group of Companies

Eiffage

Implenia AG

Khansaheb Civil Engineering LLC

Kier Group plc

Vinci Construction SL

Technavio's sample reports contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Buy sample report.

Construction in EMEA Driver

The rise in green building construction is one of the major reasons fueling growth in the EMEA construction market. Energy is used extensively throughout a building's construction, setup, and ongoing operations. Without any replenishment, buildings continuously drain energy from their surroundings. This emphasizes the requirement for suitable energy-efficient structures, such as green structures that are ergonomically designed to spend less energy.

With a fresh blueprint, green buildings have given the construction industry new life. Because more people are becoming aware of climate change and global warming, there will be a huge increase in the demand for green buildings during the forecasted period. Download Free Sample Report.

Construction in EMEA Trend

The construction market in EMEA is anticipated to benefit from the adoption of new technologies and materials. The deployment and assimilation of technology will likely lead to a number of changes in the construction sector. Productivity is rising as a result of the usage of new materials and a change in emphasis toward the use of prefabricated modular building pieces.

The development of novel building materials for use on construction sites, such as durable concrete, high-performance concrete, mineral admixtures, condensed silica fume, and high-volume fly ash concrete, is a result of technological advancements in their production.

Construction in EMEA Challenge

The construction market in EMEA will face significant challenges due to the growth in construction costs. The construction sector uses a variety of essential building materials. These materials include metal alloys, stainless steel, hardened steel, cast iron, cement, and brick. Price increases resulting from the combination of these materials. This causes inflation and raises the structure's overall building cost.

Related Reports:

Safety Headgear Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The safety headgear market share is expected to increase by USD 2.49 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37%.

Engineering Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The engineering services market share is expected to increase by USD 973.36 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.32%.

Construction Market In EMEA Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.06% Market growth 2022-2026 $557.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.4 Regional analysis EMEA Key consumer countries Germany, France, UK, Spain, and Rest of EMEA Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ACS Construction Group, AFRIDECA Group (Pty) Ltd., AIROLINK INTERNATIONAL CONSTRUCTION LLC, Al Futtaim Group Co., Al Habtoor Group LLC, Al Naboodah Construction Group, Arabtec Constructions, Balfour Beatty Plc, Dutco Group of Companies, Eiffage, Implenia AG, Khansaheb Civil Engineering LLC, Kier Group plc, Magarpatta Township Development and Construction Co. Ltd., Middle East Foundations and Structures Pvt. Ltd., Saudi Binladin Group, Skanska AB, THE BOUYGUES GROUP, UCCHolding, and Vinci Construction SL Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on EMEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on EMEA: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Rest of EMEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of EMEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of EMEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of EMEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of EMEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 62: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 63: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 64: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 65: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 66: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 67: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 68: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ACS Construction Group

Exhibit 69: ACS Construction Group - Overview



Exhibit 70: ACS Construction Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 71: ACS Construction Group - Key offerings

10.4 AFRIDECA Group (Pty) Ltd.

Exhibit 72: AFRIDECA Group (Pty) Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 73: AFRIDECA Group (Pty) Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 74: AFRIDECA Group (Pty) Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Arabtec Constructions

Exhibit 75: Arabtec Constructions - Overview



Exhibit 76: Arabtec Constructions - Product / Service



Exhibit 77: Arabtec Constructions - Key offerings

10.6 Balfour Beatty Plc

Exhibit 78: Balfour Beatty Plc - Overview



Exhibit 79: Balfour Beatty Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Balfour Beatty Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Balfour Beatty Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Eiffage

Exhibit 82: Eiffage - Overview



Exhibit 83: Eiffage - Product / Service



Exhibit 84: Eiffage - Key offerings

10.8 Implenia AG

Exhibit 85: Implenia AG - Overview



Exhibit 86: Implenia AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Implenia AG - Key offerings

10.9 Kier Group plc

Exhibit 88: Kier Group plc - Overview



Exhibit 89: Kier Group plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Kier Group plc - Key offerings

10.10 Skanska AB

Exhibit 91: Skanska AB - Overview



Exhibit 92: Skanska AB - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Skanska AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Skanska AB - Segment focus

10.11 THE BOUYGUES GROUP

Exhibit 95: THE BOUYGUES GROUP - Overview



Exhibit 96: THE BOUYGUES GROUP - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: THE BOUYGUES GROUP - Key offerings

10.12 Vinci Construction SL

Exhibit 98: Vinci Construction SL - Overview



Exhibit 99: Vinci Construction SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Vinci Construction SL - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 101: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 102: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 103: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 104: Research methodology



Exhibit 105: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 106: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 107: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio