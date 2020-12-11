Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

DOTHAN, Ala., Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) (the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today reported financial and operating results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

Key Metrics: Fiscal Year 2020 Compared to Fiscal Year 2019

– Revenue was $785.7 million, up 0.3%

– Gross profit was $122.2 million, up 3.6%

– Net income was $40.3 million, down 6.5%

– Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $98.4 million, up 6.6%

– Adjusted EBITDA margin(1)was 12.5%, up 70 bps

Project backlog at September 30, 2020 was $608.1 million, compared to $531.6 million at September 30, 2019.

Charles E. Owens, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with our strong profitability in fiscal 2020. Our successful year was primarily driven by our disciplined approach to productivity at the project level and bidding processes, effective utilization of crews and equipment, vertical integration synergies and lower fuel costs. While 2020 presented economic and business challenges, primarily stemming from the global pandemic, I am extremely proud of our employees and the organization's resiliency.

Owens continued, "Heading into fiscal year 2021, our organization is well-positioned for continued growth. We see strength in the state funding programs across our geographic footprint, where the demand for road repair and maintenance are ongoing. We also have expanded with the acquisition of 13 hot-mix asphalt plants in the past 10 months, and we now operate 46 hot-mix asphalt plants, representing distinct markets across our five southeastern states. Based on this increased hot-mix asphalt plant coverage, sustained state funding programs, CPI's backlog and near-term visibility of the business, we are initiating our fiscal 2021 outlook indicating strong growth in the coming year."

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.

Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook

The Company announced its outlook for fiscal year 2021 with regard to revenue, net income and Adjusted EBITDA, as follows:

– Revenue of $950 million to $1.0 billion

– Net income of $42.0 million to $46.5 million

– Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $109.0 million to $118.0 million

Ned N. Fleming, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "Our management team and leaders across the company did an outstanding job of navigating through this incredibly difficult year. They remained focused on our strategy of profitable growth and effectively implemented new safety protocols as they managed disruptions from COVID-19. In addition, recent acquisitions demonstrate the Company's position as a premier consolidator in a highly fragmented industry. We remain confident about organic and acquisitive growth opportunities as the team continues to execute on short- and longer-term strategies."

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss financial and operating results for the quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. To access the call live by phone, dial (412) 902-0003 and ask for the Construction Partners call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. A telephonic replay will be available through December 18, 2020 by calling (201) 612-7415 and using passcode 13712186#. A webcast of the call will also be available live and for later replay on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.constructionpartners.net.

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, with 46 hot-mix asphalt plants, nine aggregate facilities and one liquid asphalt terminal. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of the Company's public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "outlook," "believe" and "plan." The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to financial projections, future events, business strategy, future performance, future operations, backlog, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: our ability to successfully manage and integrate acquisitions; failure to realize the expected economic benefits of acquisitions, including future levels of revenues being lower than expected and costs being higher than expected; failure or inability to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; declines in public infrastructure construction and reductions in government funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state and local agencies; risks related to our operating strategy; competition for projects in our local markets; risks associated with our capital-intensive business; government requirements and initiatives, including those related to funding for public or infrastructure construction, land usage and environmental, health and safety matters; unfavorable economic conditions and restrictive financing markets; our ability to obtain sufficient bonding capacity to undertake certain projects; our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us; the cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts; risks related to adverse weather conditions; our substantial indebtedness and the restrictions imposed on us by the terms thereof; our ability to maintain favorable relationships with third parties that supply us with equipment and essential supplies; our ability to retain key personnel and maintain satisfactory labor relations; property damage, results of litigation and other claims and insurance coverage issues; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; risks from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements except to the extent required by applicable law.

CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share data)



For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Fiscal Year Ended

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues $ 224,645

$ 237,317

$ 785,679

$ 783,238 Cost of revenues 183,653

198,385

663,467

665,285 Gross profit 40,992

38,932

122,212

117,953 General and administrative expenses (17,811)

(17,554)

(68,597)

(62,724) Gain on sale of equipment, net 482

824

1,616

1,909 Operating income 23,663

22,202

55,231

57,138 Interest expense, net (423)

(352)

(3,113)

(1,861) Other income 379

120

336

416 Income before provision for income taxes and earnings from investment













in joint venture 23,619

21,970

52,454

55,693 Provision for income taxes 6,138

5,829

12,760

13,909 Earnings from investment in joint venture 71

412

603

1,337 Net income $ 17,552

$ 16,553

$ 40,297

$ 43,121















Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:













Basic $ 0.34

$ 0.32

$ 0.78

$ 0.84 Diluted $ 0.34

$ 0.32

$ 0.78

$ 0.84















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 51,489,211

51,440,564

51,489,211

51,421,159 Diluted 51,673,510

51,457,906

51,636,934

51,427,220

CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data)













September 30,



2020

2019 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$148,316

$ 80,619 Contracts receivable including retainage, net

131,770

139,882 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts

7,873

12,030 Inventories

38,561

34,291 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,041

13,144 Total current assets

331,561

279,966









Property, plant and equipment, net

237,230

205,870 Operating lease right-of-use assets

7,383

- Goodwill

46,348

38,546 Intangible assets, net

3,224

3,434 Investment in joint venture

198

496 Other assets

1,784

2,284 Deferred income taxes, net

386

1,173 Total assets

$628,114

$531,769 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 64,732

$ 70,442 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts

33,704

31,115 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

2,046

- Current maturities of long-term debt

13,000

7,538 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

22,347

19,078 Total current liabilities

135,829

128,173 Long-term liabilities:







Long-term debt, net of current maturities

79,053

42,458 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

5,554

- Deferred income taxes, net

14,003

11,480 Other long-term liabilities

8,480

6,108 Total long-term liabilities

107,090

60,046 Total liabilities

242,919

188,219 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' Equity:







Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 and no

shares issued and outstanding

-

- Class A common stock, par value $0.001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 33,875,884 shares issued and







outstanding at September 30, 2020, and 32,597,736 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019

34

33 Class B common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 20,828,813 shares issued and







17,905,861 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020, and 22,106,961 shares issued and 19,184,009 shares outstanding at

September 30, 2019

21

22 Additional paid-in capital

245,022

243,452 Treasury stock, at cost, 2,922,952 shares of Class B common stock, par value $0.001

(15,603)

(15,603) Retained earnings

155,721

115,646 Total stockholders' equity

385,195

343,550 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$628,114

$531,769

CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)













For the Fiscal Year



Ended September 30,



2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income

$ 40,297

$43,121 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation, depletion and amortization of long-lived assets

39,301

31,231 Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs

170

109 Loss on derivative instruments

1,900

565 Provision for bad debt

705

995 Gain on sale of equipment

(1,616)

(1,909) Equity-based compensation expense

1,570

957 Earnings from investment in joint venture

(603)

(1,337) Distribution of earnings from investment in joint venture

540

- Deferred income taxes

3,310

2,997 Other non-cash adjustments

(5)

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Contracts receivable including retainage, net

7,407

(20,586) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts

4,157

(2,696) Inventories

(1,183)

(8,826) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

8,103

993 Other assets

500

7,986 Accounts payable

(5,710)

6,932 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts

2,589

(7,623) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

3,086

2,117 Other long-term liabilities

655

248 Net cash provided by operating activities, net of acquisitions

105,173

55,274 Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(52,574)

(42,479) Acquisition of liquid asphalt terminal assets

-

(10,848) Proceeds from sale of equipment

3,041

4,456 Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(30,191)

(13,854) Distributions received from investment in joint venture

361

2,500 Net cash used in investing activities

(79,363)

(60,225) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs and discount

72,299

- Principal payments of long-term debt

(30,412)

(13,001) Payment of treasury stock purchase obligation

-

(569) Proceeds from sale of stock

-

3 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

41,887

(13,567) Net change in cash and cash equivalents

67,697

(18,518) Cash and cash equivalents:







Beginning of period

80,619

99,137 End of period

$148,316

$80,619









Supplemental cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest

$ 2,041

$ 2,639 Cash paid for income taxes

$ 9,905

$ 9,119 Cash paid for operating lease liabilities

$ 3,228

$ - Non-cash items:







Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$ 1,516

$ - Property, plant and equipment financed with accounts payable

$ 2,761

$ 904

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation, depletion and amortization of long-lived assets, (iv) equity-based compensation expense, (v) loss on extinguishment of debt and (vi) certain management fees and expenses, and excludes income recognized in connection with a legal settlement between certain of the Company's subsidiaries and a third party that did not directly relate to the Company's business and that the Company does not expect to reoccur. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for each period. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as key performance indicators, and we believe they are measures frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other parties to evaluate companies in our industry. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences may include differences in capital structures, tax positions and the age and book depreciation of intangible and tangible assets.

The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin for each of the periods presented:

Construction Partners, Inc. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands, except percentages)





For the Fiscal Year Ended

September 30,



2020

2019 Net income

$ 40,297

$ 43,121 Interest expense, net

3,113

1,861 Provision for income taxes

12,760

13,909 Depreciation, depletion and amortization of long-lived assets

39,301

31,231 Equity-based compensation expense

1,570

957 Management fees and expenses (1)

1,403

1,252 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 98,444

$ 92,331 Revenues

$785,679

$783,238 Adjusted EBITDA Margin

12.5%

11.8%



(1) Reflects fees and reimbursement of certain out-of-pocket expenses under a management services agreement with SunTx Capital Partners, the Company's controlling shareholder.

Construction Partners, Inc. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook (in thousands)









For the Fiscal Year Ending

September 30, 2021

Low

High Net income $42,000

$46,500 Interest expense, net 2,500

2,700 Provision for income taxes 14,000

15,600 Depreciation, depletion and amortization of long-lived assets 47,600

50,200 Equity-based compensation expense 1,570

1,600 Management fees and expenses (1) 1,330

1,400 Adjusted EBITDA $109,000

$118,000



(1) Reflects fees and reimbursement of certain out-of-pocket expenses under a management services agreement with SunTx Capital Partners, the Company's controlling shareholder.

