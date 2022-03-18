Construction Partners, Inc. Completes Florida Acquisition

Company Enhances Asphalt and Sitework Business in Panhandle

DOTHAN, Ala., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) (the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today announced that it has acquired the asphalt, grading and sitework operational assets of GAC Contractors, Inc., including its hot-mix asphalt plant in Panama City, Florida.

Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "Today's transaction represents our third acquisition in the Florida panhandle in the past two years, reflecting our commitment to this dynamic and growing area of the Southeast. The addition of GAC's assets and crews meaningfully enhances our operational resources and capabilities in an existing growth market. At a time when attracting and retaining talent is paramount, we are pleased to welcome more than 200 former GAC employees to our team."

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, with 57 hot-mix asphalt plants, 14 aggregate facilities and one liquid asphalt terminal. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of the Company's public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

