Construction Partners, Inc. Completes North Carolina Acquisition

DOTHAN, Ala., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) (the "Company" or "Construction Partners"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today announced that it has acquired Gelder & Associates, Inc., an asphalt and paving contractor with a hot-mix asphalt plant located in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"We are pleased to welcome Bob Marsh and the Gelder team to our organization," said Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, Chief Operating Officer of Construction Partners. "With today's transaction, we enhance our ability to serve both new and existing customers in the Raleigh metro area, and we expect to realize a number of synergies from the proximity of Gelder's plant to our current operations. We believe that we are strengthening our ability to participate in the growth in the Raleigh market as a result of this acquisition."

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, with 46 hot-mix asphalt plants, nine aggregate facilities and one liquid asphalt terminal. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of the Company's public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

