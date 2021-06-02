Construction Partners, Inc. to Participate in Three Virtual Investor Conferences

DOTHAN, Ala., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) (the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today announced that it will participate in three upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Members of the Company's management team are scheduled to meet with investors at the Stifel 2021 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 8, 2021 and the UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference and Baird 2021 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 9 and 10, 2021.

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, with 48 hot-mix asphalt plants, nine aggregate facilities and one liquid asphalt terminal. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of the Company's public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Contact:

Rick Black / Ken Dennard

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

[email protected]

(713) 529-6600

