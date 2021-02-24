Construction Partners, Inc. to Participate in Two Virtual Investor Conferences

DOTHAN, Ala., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) (the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming "virtual" investor conferences.

Members of the Company's management team are scheduled to meet with investors at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 2, 2021; the Company's "Fire Side Chat" discussion at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Central Time will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed via the Company's website at http://ir.constructionpartners.net/events-and-presentations.

In addition, the Company will participate in the Bank of America Securities Research Global Industrials Conference on March 17, 2021.

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, with 48 hot-mix asphalt plants, nine aggregate facilities and one liquid asphalt terminal. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of the Company's public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Contact:

Rick Black / Ken Dennard

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

[email protected]

(713) 529-6600

SOURCE Construction Partners, Inc.

