Construction Procurement Platform Kojo Partners with Concrete Foundations Association to Help Contractors Reduce Costs & Waste

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kojo – the construction industry's leading procurement platform – today announced a new partnership with the Concrete Foundations Association (CFA), an organization representing concrete contractors across the U.S. and Canada. CFA also named Kojo as its preferred materials procurement platform as part of the partnership. These announcements build upon Kojo's recent expansion into the concrete trade and 4X annual recurring revenue growth.

"Kojo is on a mission to make it faster, easier, and more sustainable to build the world around us. It is an honor to work side by side with CFA and their members to advance this goal through our partnership," said Maria Rioumine, CEO and Founder of Kojo. "By bringing our insights, best practices, and products to CFA members, we can help them take control of their materials procurement processes and protect their profit margins."

With increasing supply chain disruptions, inflation, and the need to address concrete waste and its environmental impacts, it is more critical than ever for concrete contractors to gain control over how they procure and manage materials. Kojo's all-in-one platform connects the field, office, warehouse, accounting teams, and vendors, enabling contractors to source prices and availability across thousands of vendors, and gain insights into material spend and usage. With Kojo, contractors save on material costs, accelerate productivity, automate manual processes, and reduce project waste.

As an innovator and industry-leading voice, CFA is committed to introducing cutting-edge technology to its members that saves them time, money, and resources, and allows them to do what they do best - build.

"Kojo uniquely understands the daily challenges that our contractors face. We're excited to have them join us as an official member and our preferred materials procurement platform," said CFA Executive Director James Baty. "This partnership is an important part of CFA's broader focus to bring the best tools and resources to our members, and we believe it will greatly benefit our industry."

Kojo will be speaking at CFA's annual conference, CFACON22 , on July 9, 2022, at 9:15 a.m. ET. In a session titled "Hidden Material Costs: Are You Overpaying?," Kojo Senior Sales Executive Ryan Gaiss will educate attendees on where hidden costs live and how contractors can eliminate them to save costs and reduce waste.

To learn more about Kojo or schedule a demo, please visit www.usekojo.com .

About Kojo

Kojo, the construction industry's leading procurement platform, enables trade and self-perform general contractors to take control of their margins by consolidating the procurement process onto one, all-inclusive digital platform. By connecting the field, office, warehouse, accounting teams, and vendors, contractors gain visibility into real-time materials spending and usage, streamline workflows, and increase labor productivity. Contractors have access to a network of thousands of vendors to source the best prices and availability, find cost savings and reduce material waste. Kojo is trusted by hundreds of contractors and utilized by thousands of construction professionals across the country every day. To learn more, visit www.usekojo.com .

