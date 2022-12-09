Construction scaffolding rental market: Growth opportunities led by Altrad Group and American Scaffolding - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction scaffolding rental market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2,785.87 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 4.86%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the rise in global construction activities, stringent safety regulations, and the increasing penetration of rentals.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global construction scaffolding rental market as a part of the construction and engineering market, which covers companies that are primarily engaged in non-residential construction, including engineering service providers and EPC contractors.

Charts and data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the sample report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Altrad Group, American Scaffolding, Apollo Scaffold Services Ltd., Approved Access Ltd., ASA SCAFFOLDING SERVICES Ltd., Ashtead Group Plc, Associates Scaffolding Co. Inc., ASW Scaffolding Ltd., Atlantic Pacific Equipment LLC, Brand Industrial Services Inc., CALLMAC Scaffolding UK Ltd., Coles Groundworks Ltd., Condor S.p.A., Hi-Tech Scaffolding Pvt. Ltd., Modern China Scaffolding Manufacturing Ltd., Pee Kay Scaffolding & Shuttering Ltd., Shiv Scaffolding and Shuttering, Southwest Scaffolding and Supply Co., The Brock Group, and United Rentals Inc.

Key benefits for industry players and stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report .

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

is an analysis of which will help companies refine Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the construction scaffolding rental market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by application (new construction, refurbishment, and demolition) and product (supported, mobile, and suspended), end-user (non-residential, and residential).

Segmentation by product (inclusion/exclusion)

Inclusion:

Supported:

The supported segment grew gradually by USD 6,683.18 million between 2017 and 2021. Supported scaffolds are generally used in construction sites. They are also used in the construction of infrastructure, such as bridges and flyovers. The governments of several countries are increasing investments in improving infrastructure. The rise in such investments will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy report.

Related reports -

Road construction and maintenance market by application, type, and geography - Forecast and analysis - 2023-2027 – size is estimated to increase by USD 259.95 billion from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.42%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (new construction, reconstruction, and repair), type (highway, street, and bridge), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Construction market in Turkey by end-user and sector - Forecast and analysis 2022-2026 – size is estimated to increase by USD 51.64 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.08%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The augmented demand for real estate properties in Turkey is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

What are the key data covered in the construction scaffolding rental market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the construction scaffolding rental market between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the construction scaffolding rental market size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the construction scaffolding rental market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

across APAC, , , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of construction scaffolding rental market vendors

Construction Scaffolding Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historic Period 2017 -2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.86% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,785.87 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.65 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Companies profiled Altrad Group, American Scaffolding, Apollo Scaffold Services Ltd., Approved Access Ltd., ASA SCAFFOLDING SERVICES Ltd., Ashtead Group Plc, Associates Scaffolding Co. Inc., ASW Scaffolding Ltd., Atlantic Pacific Equipment LLC, Brand Industrial Services Inc., CALLMAC Scaffolding UK Ltd., Coles Groundworks Ltd., Condor S.p.A., Hi-Tech Scaffolding Pvt. Ltd., Modern China Scaffolding Manufacturing Ltd., Pee Kay Scaffolding & Shuttering Ltd., Shiv Scaffolding and Shuttering, Southwest Scaffolding and Supply Co., The Brock Group, and United Rentals Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Construction Scaffolding Rental Market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 23: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.6 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 24: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 25: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 26: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 27: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 28: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 29: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 30: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 31: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 32: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 34: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Supported - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 36: Chart on Supported - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Supported - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Supported - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Supported - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 40: Chart on Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Mobile - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Suspended - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 44: Chart on Suspended - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Suspended - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Suspended - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Suspended - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 49: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 51: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 New Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 53: Chart on New Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on New Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Chart on New Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on New Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Refurbishment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 57: Chart on Refurbishment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Refurbishment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Chart on Refurbishment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Refurbishment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Demolition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on Demolition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Demolition - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on Demolition - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Demolition - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 65: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 66: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 68: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

8.3 Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 70: Chart on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Non-residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 74: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 79: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Geographic Landscape

10.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 80: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

10.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 82: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 83: Data Table on Geographic comparison

10.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 84: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 92: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 96: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 100: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 104: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 108: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 110: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 111: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 112: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 113: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 114: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 115: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 116: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 118: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 119: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 120: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 121: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 122: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 123: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

10.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 124: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

11 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11.1 Market drivers

11.2 Market challenges

11.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 125: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

11.4 Market trends

12 Vendor Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 126: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

12.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 127: Overview on factors of disruption

12.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 128: Impact of key risks on business

13 Vendor Analysis

13.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 129: Vendors covered

13.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 130: Matrix on vendor position and classification

13.3 Altrad Group

Exhibit 131: Altrad Group - Overview



Exhibit 132: Altrad Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Altrad Group - Key offerings

13.4 American Scaffolding

Exhibit 134: American Scaffolding - Overview



Exhibit 135: American Scaffolding - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: American Scaffolding - Key offerings

13.5 Apollo Scaffold Services Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Apollo Scaffold Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Apollo Scaffold Services Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Apollo Scaffold Services Ltd. - Key offerings

13.6 Approved Access Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Approved Access Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Approved Access Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Approved Access Ltd. - Key offerings

13.7 ASA SCAFFOLDING SERVICES Ltd.

Exhibit 143: ASA SCAFFOLDING SERVICES Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: ASA SCAFFOLDING SERVICES Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: ASA SCAFFOLDING SERVICES Ltd. - Key offerings

13.8 Ashtead Group Plc

Exhibit 146: Ashtead Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 147: Ashtead Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Ashtead Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Ashtead Group Plc - Segment focus

13.9 Associates Scaffolding Co. Inc.

Exhibit 150: Associates Scaffolding Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Associates Scaffolding Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Associates Scaffolding Co. Inc. - Key offerings

13.10 ASW Scaffolding Ltd.

Exhibit 153: ASW Scaffolding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: ASW Scaffolding Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: ASW Scaffolding Ltd. - Key offerings

13.11 Atlantic Pacific Equipment LLC

Exhibit 156: Atlantic Pacific Equipment LLC - Overview



Exhibit 157: Atlantic Pacific Equipment LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Atlantic Pacific Equipment LLC - Key offerings

13.12 Brand Industrial Services Inc.

Exhibit 159: Brand Industrial Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Brand Industrial Services Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Brand Industrial Services Inc. - Key offerings

13.13 CALLMAC Scaffolding UK Ltd.

Exhibit 162: CALLMAC Scaffolding UK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: CALLMAC Scaffolding UK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: CALLMAC Scaffolding UK Ltd. - Key offerings

13.14 Condor S.p.A.

Exhibit 165: Condor S.p.A. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Condor S.p.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Condor S.p.A. - Key offerings

13.15 Pee Kay Scaffolding and Shuttering Ltd.

Exhibit 168: Pee Kay Scaffolding and Shuttering Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Pee Kay Scaffolding and Shuttering Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 170: Pee Kay Scaffolding and Shuttering Ltd. - Key offerings

13.16 The Brock Group

Exhibit 171: The Brock Group - Overview



Exhibit 172: The Brock Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 173: The Brock Group - Key offerings

13.17 United Rentals Inc.

Exhibit 174: United Rentals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 175: United Rentals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: United Rentals Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 177: United Rentals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: United Rentals Inc. - Segment focus

14 Appendix

14.1 Scope of the report

14.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

14.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

14.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

14.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

About us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio