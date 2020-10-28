Construction Sealants Market Size Worth USD 12.32 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5.6%: Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Construction Sealants Market is projected to be worth USD 12.32 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The construction sealant market is observing high demand attributed to the increasing application in residential buildings. The growing popularity and deployment of various cladding styles on residential buildings drive construction sealants' demand to deliver air and weatherproofing while accommodating any movement or stresses that the building may be subjected to post-construction. Sealants improve the durability of repaired joints and provide an effective means to augment the building's overall sustainability without substituting existing construction materials.

Growing demand for green construction is a significant factor in fueling market demand. The use of construction sealants improves the energy-efficiency of buildings and thereby reduces environmental stress. Green building standards such as LEED play an important role in promoting market growth.

Key Highlights from The Report

In September 2019 , Sika entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Crevo-Hengxin, a firm involved in the production of silicone adhesives and sealants deployed in construction and industrial applications.

, Sika entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Crevo-Hengxin, a firm involved in the production of silicone adhesives and sealants deployed in construction and industrial applications. Polysulphide sealants find extensive usage in commercial construction to provide resistance to wet and cold conditions owing to their impermeability.

Reactive sealants possess improved elasticity, which is advantageous for constructions facing expansion and shrinkage. In contrast, solvent-based sealants are less elastic and could experience premature breakage.

In flooring, construction sealant gives a smoother surface making the floor easier to clean. Moreover, sealants prevent alkali and lime leachate from the concrete, leaving stains marks on the slab surface, thus adding to the visual appeal.

Europe held the second-largest market share in 2019, attributed to the growth of the construction industry in the region and a rise in the purchasing power of people.

held the second-largest market share in 2019, attributed to the growth of the construction industry in the region and a rise in the purchasing power of people. Key participants include Sika AG, BASF SE, Mapei SPA, The Dow Chemical Company, 3M Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Wacker Chemie AG, Asian Paints Ltd., HB Fuller, and Bostik SA, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the Global Construction Sealants Market on the basis of resin type, usage, product type, application, end-user, and region:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Silicone



Polysulfide



Polyurethane



Emulsion



Plastisol



Others

Usage Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bonding



Protection



Insulation



Cable Management



Sound Proofing

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Water-Based



Solvent-Based



Reactive



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Glazing



Flooring & Joining



Sanitary & Kitchen



Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Residential



Commercial



Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

