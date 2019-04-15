Construction Specifications Institute Names Velma R. Hart, FASAE, CAE as Chief Operating Officer of Institute and CSI Foundation

"Velma's wealth of experience working with associations will enhance our ability to drive results and deliver a consistently excellent experience for our stakeholders," said Dorsey. "Not only will Velma bring a stronger focus on member engagement, but also provide staff management expertise that will help the Institute achieve superior results for our employees and vendors."

Ms. Hart will leave her role as Chief Financial Officer for the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation in May to join CSI. During her 25-year career, Ms. Hart has held several key positions in a variety of organizations, including those who serve veterans, medical professionals, and environmental advocates. Her association achievements include becoming an American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) Fellow, earning her Certified Association Executive (CAE) designation, and serving as Past Chair of ASAE.

Ms. Hart's successful association management background ranges from 501(c)(3) to 501(c)(4) and 501(c)(6) organizations, in particular, 501(c)(3) foundations where she has vast experience in advancing fundraising and research agendas. Ms. Hart has a reputation of sound leadership and visionary thinking that will have an immediate impact on CSI. In addition, she is a veteran of the US Army Reserves, a member and officer of Eta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., a former Secretarial appointee to the Advisory Committee on Women Veterans for the Department of Veterans Affairs, and a current member of the board of Ardmore Enterprises and Treasurer of the board for USA Cares. She has been a commentator for CNBC and MSNBC, and has published on issues ranging from finance to diversity and inclusion.

For more information, please visit https://www.csiresources.org/institute/staff.

About CSI

Founded in March of 1948, the Construction Specifications Institute (www.csiresources.org) is a national association of more than 7,500 members dedicated to improving the communication of construction information by continuously developing and transforming standards and formats, education, and certification.



SOURCE Construction Specifications Institute

Related Links

https://www.csiresources.org/home

