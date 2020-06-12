Construction Steadily Advances at Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach will be a signature Watercrest product, offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. The architecture and design will boast a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining options, pool, salon and spa, grand balconies, and Florida-style outdoor living spaces. Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Residence will showcase an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming.

"Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach has made significant progress since our groundbreaking celebration last fall and we are thankful to all of our partners for their outstanding support," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "We look forward to establishing relationships within Santa Rosa Beach and offering local seniors a diverse and enriching lifestyle in this spectacular beachside community."

Ideally located at 205 West Hewett Road, Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is nestled amongst charming and idyllic towns brimming with Southern hospitality and a unique spirit. The 26-mile stretch of white-sand beach along the Emerald Coast draws visitors and residents alike to its calm, turquoise waters. The innovative neighborhood design and temperate climate offer year-round events alongside flourishing entertainment, dining and cultural attractions.

With multiple developments across the southeast, Watercrest principals, Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, are poised to open multiple senior living communities in the next few years. This is the first senior living development project partnered between Watercrest and The St. Joe Company.

"It has been great to watch the construction progress on this project," said Jorge Gonzalez, President and CEO of The St. Joe Company. "The community will be a great home for future residents, and we are looking forward to the grand opening."

The St. Joe Company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, is a real estate development, asset management and operation company. The Company owns land concentrated primarily in Northwest Florida and has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements in hand or in process. More information can be found at www.joe.com. Information on the Company's current project pipeline can be found at www.joe.com/project-updates.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group

Related Links

www.watercrestseniorliving.com

