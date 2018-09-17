Construction Supply Group, a Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Completes Three Acquisitions

DENVER, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Supply Group ("CSG") has completed the simultaneous acquisitions of All-Tex Supply, MASONPRO, Inc. and Titan Construction Supply. Construction Supply Group is a leader in the distribution of specialty construction materials, accessories and tools, primarily for professional concrete and masonry contractors in the United States and Canada. The company has nearly 100 branches with over 1,350 employees and offers over 60,000 SKUs to more than 50,000 customers.

In the past two years, Construction Supply Group has brought together thirteen businesses to form the second largest specialty construction supply distributor in North America. The Sterling Group, an operationally focused private equity firm, partnered with management in late 2016 to build a new national leader.

The additions of All-Tex, MASONPRO and Titan will result in an expanded presence in the Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Nevada markets, as well as an increased product offering within masonry specialty materials. "Today's acquisitions further demonstrate CSG's commitment to providing our customer base with industry leading products and service," said Mitch Williams, CEO of Construction Supply Group.

"We look forward to partnering with Royce Farris and Don Tice from All-Tex, Jeff Snyder from MASONPRO and Mike Harmon from Titan," said Brian Henry, a Partner at The Sterling Group. "We have been fortunate to bring together some of the best talent in the industry over the past two years, resulting in a stronger platform that can benefit from leveraging each other's talents."

Construction Supply Group continues to seek local and regional market leaders to add to its family of specialty construction supply distribution businesses.

About The Sterling Group

Founded in 1982, The Sterling Group is a private equity investment firm that targets controlling interests in basic manufacturing, distribution and industrial services companies. Typical enterprise values of these companies range from $100 million to $750 million. Sterling has sponsored the buyout of 52 platform companies and numerous add-on acquisitions for a total transaction value of over $10.0 billion. Currently, Sterling has over $1.8 billion of assets under management. For further information, please visit www.sterling-group.com.

