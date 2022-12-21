Construction to Begin on January 9th, 2023 for Michigan's Largest Automotive Country Club

HOWELL, Mich., Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motorsports Gateway Howell announced they will begin construction on January 9th, 2023, for their 273-acre automotive district. Only one mile from Downtown Howell, the property fronts the north side of Interstate 96 and to the east of Highway D19.

Phase 1 of the district will include a 2.2-mile performance driving circuit, members clubhouse, paddock, member rentable garages, track-fronting private garage condos, and a public nature trail. The first section of the performance driving circuit is scheduled to be ready for use in the summer of 2023. A limited number of memberships (150) will be offered for 2023.

"Our project wouldn't be possible without the support of Howell and its City Officals," said Jordan Dick, co-founder, and CEO of the project. "Our team is happy to move this project forward and help grow the automotive enthusiast community for the Detroit metropolitan area."

"Since Jordan and Mark first approached the city with their vision, there has been nonstop momentum and excitement to bring this incredible asset to fruition," said Erv Suida, Howell City Manager. "It continues to be an absolute pleasure to work with them on this venture. Their impeccable character and attitude, coupled with their desire to compliment the community, has been evident throughout the entire process."

Individual and corporate members will have access to the European-designed members' driving circuit, with the exception of closures for holidays, special events, and severe weather. Additional member amenities and perks include:

Member clubhouse

Food and beverage service

Drivers Club Lounge

Meeting and event space

Fitness center and locker rooms

Driving simulators

Driver coaching

Club competitions

Rentable track cars

Rentable garages

Automotive maintenance and repair services with a fueling station

Access to exclusive events and trips

The circuit will be constructed following FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) safety standards, giving drivers peace of mind when pushing their vehicles to the limit. The circuit follows the natural elevation changes and forested contours of the land. A state-of-the-art digital marshaling system, including electronic flag displays, CCTV, and timing sectors will increase safety and driver data analysis.

Delivery of the track-fronting garage condos will begin shortly after the members driving circuit is ready for use. Owners will have a front row seat to the on-track action from their ground level patio and second level balcony. Each approximately 1,200 sq ft garage condo is delivered ready for custom build-out and equipped with:

Fire suppression system

16 foot wide garage door with electric motor

6 inch concrete floor slab

Track-fronting patio and second level balcony

Stairway to access the exterior balcony

Windows on multiple sides of the building

Energy efficient HVAC unit

Energy efficient overhead lighting

100 amp service panel with receptacles

Stubbed water line sanitary drain

Owners can increase the square footage of their garage condo to approximately 2,400 by adding a second level to their unit.

Proper Real Estate Group, from Coldwell Banker Realty, will be the exclusive Realtors for the garage condo community at the Motorsports Gateway Howell Automotive District. Brad McGuire and Raffaele Malizia, team members of Proper Real Estate Group, will lead the sales of the trackside garage condos. Their expertise in luxury sales and working with high-net-worth clients is a great match for selling this distinct development.

Howell City Officials are thrilled that the development team of Motorsports Gateway is beginning construction on this project.

