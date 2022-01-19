Construction Toys Market to Record 2.62% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | All Star Learning Inc. and geobra Brandstatter Stiftung and Co. KG Among Key Vendors | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Construction Toys Market is expected to increase by USD 1.21 billion from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 2.79%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth rate of 43% among the other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the construction toys market.

The construction toys market report covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights-

The construction toys market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key developments of some of the vendors are mentioned below:

LEGO System AS - In October 2020 , the company appointed Atul Bhardwaj as Chief Digital and Technology Officer.

In , the company appointed as Chief Digital and Technology Officer. Mattel Inc. - In June 2021 , the company launched Crossed Signals for Iconic games portfolio.

Regional Market Outlook

The construction toys market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for construction toys in APAC.

APAC has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The declining child mortality rate, which is leading to a rise in the number of the target audiences, will drive the construction toys market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Challenges Impacting Driving the Market-

The increased focus of parents on overall childhood development is driving the growth of the construction toys market. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products may challenge market growth.

Construction Toys Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist construction toys market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the construction toys market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the construction toys market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of construction toys market vendors

Construction Toys Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.79% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.62 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Companies profiled All Star Learning Inc., geobra Brandstatter Stiftung and Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, Ravensburger AG, Simba Dickie Group, and VTech Holdings Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

