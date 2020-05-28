Construction Underway on $27 Million Botany Building Renovation at UCLA

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering its excellent relationship with the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), BNBuilders has commenced construction on an extensive renovation to the campus' Botany Building. The $27 million upgrade, designed by CO Architects, is one of several projects BNBuilders has completed for the University, including the $6 million renovations to UCLA's Agoura Road medical suites, and the $23.8 million Geffen Academy renovation in the campus' Kinross Building. The Botany Building renovation project, which broke ground in February 2020, leverages BNBuilders' expertise in both higher education and technical projects for healthcare, biotech, and life science clients.

The renovations at UCLA's 4-level, 37,351-square-foot Botany Building include the building and an adjacent Herbarium. The work consists of removing all existing interior partitions; Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) systems; and hazardous materials; and installing new MEP and life safety systems, new roof, entrance, accessibility upgrades, seismic upgrades, technical equipment upgrades, and interior finishes. When complete, the renovations will provide new wet and dry labs for research, classrooms for teaching, and related support spaces. The project's development and construction will be guided by standards for buildings eligible for listing on the National and California Registers of historic places, and will strive to achieve LEED® Gold v4 certification. The project broke ground in February 2020, and is anticipated to be complete by summer 2021.

Jamie Awford, Principal at BNBuilders, states, "Throughout the past several projects we have undertaken for UCLA, our team has developed a very rewarding partnership with the University. We are proud to be part of UCLA's growth, and play a part in helping provide a world-class education for our future leaders."

Founded in 2000 in Seattle, BNBuilders is a West Coast general contractor that specializes in complex projects for clients in the life sciences, education, healthcare, public, and technology sectors. They are known for their innovative solutions to highly technical issues, comprehensive preconstruction services, passion for sustainable construction practices, and commitment to the communities in which they do business. With four offices, 700+ employees, and a strong presence in the California and Washington construction markets, BNBuilders is a leader and preferred contractor on the West Coast. For more information, visit www.bnbuilders.com.

