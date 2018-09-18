BEDFORD, N.H., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Consuelo M. Alvarez, M.D., MBA, is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Internal Medicine in recognition of her role as a Geriatrician and Palliative Care Specialist for Elliot Health System.

Elliot Health System is the largest healthcare provider in Southern New Hampshire. A comprehensive medical system serving local residents with top quality patient services and treatments utilizing the latest innovations in medical technology while providing the utmost compassion care, Elliot Health System has committed countless hours to providing top notch healthcare to the Bedford, New Hampshire community. Devoted to the health and wellness of their patients, it is Elliot Health System's goal to inspire, heal and serve.

An esteemed Fellow of the American College of Physicians and the American Board of Quality Assurance and Utilization Review Physicians, Dr. Alvarez is a an illustrious expert within the healthcare field. With over twenty five years of experience in her role as a Geriatrician and Palliative Care Specialist, Dr. Alvarez has attained expertise with patients ranging from 60 to 110 years old. Dr. Alvarez is well versed in all facets of internal medicine including Geriatrics, Palliative Care, and Patient Advocacy. When asked her advice to newcomers in the industry, Dr. Alvarez states "be caring and don't get discouraged." In looking to the future, Dr. Alvarez hopes to give great exposure in recognizing the importance of geriatrics.

Board Certified through the American Board of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Dr. Alvarez holds additional credentials as a Certified Physician Executive and Certified Medical Director. In recognition of her professional accolades, Dr. Alvarez was recently awarded "Best in Class in Arts Application" by the Family Medicine Education Consortium.

Early in her career, Dr. Alvarez attained her Medical Degree from the Boston University School of Medicine. Thereafter, Dr. Alvarez completed an internal medicine residency at Genesee Hospital and geriatric fellowship at Mount Sinai Medical Center, New York.

To further advance her professional career, Dr. Alvarez is an elite member of several prominent organizations including the Society for Post-Acute and Long Term Medicine, American College of Physicians, American Geriatrics Society and American Association for Physician Leadership.

When she is not working, Dr. Alvarez enjoys spending time with her friends and family.

