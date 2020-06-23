Consuelo Mack WealthTrack Provides Strategies to Survive the Dramatic Changes in Global Markets Due to COVID-19 with New "Pandemic Pivot" Interview Series

NEW YORK, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Weekly investment and personal finance series Consuelo Mack WealthTrack launches Season 17 nationwide on public television beginning Friday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m.ET (check local listings). The new season opens with WealthTrack's new "Pandemic Pivot" interview series, which explores the seismic shift that is occurring in global economies, markets and politics as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is affecting business and individual finances. In an exclusive interview, deep value investor Bill Miller, founder, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Miller Value Partners – and the only fund manager to beat the market for 15 consecutive years – discusses the financial changes he has made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath with Anchor and Executive Producer Consuelo Mack.

"There are a few moments in one's lifetime when the geopolitical and economic backdrop truly changes. This year is one of them. The combined shocks of the highly contagious, deadly coronavirus, global economic shutdowns and social unrest are upending the old-world order and introducing new dynamics yet to be fully realized," says Mack. "That's why we're launching 'Pandemic Pivot' this season to continue sharing the wisdom of 'Financial Thought Leaders' and 'Great Investors' to help people navigate these dramatic changes and build financial security to last a lifetime."

WealthTrack's 17th season will also explore critical personal finance topics, including protecting portfolios in volatile markets, rethinking retirement strategies and maximizing Medicare and Social Security benefits. Dedicated to helping viewers build lifelong financial security, the series will continue to provide trustworthy, understandable advice from the best minds in the world of business, investing and personal finance. Returning exclusive guests include founder and chief economist Ed Hyman of Evercore ISI, Treasury bond expert Robert Kessler of Kessler Investment Advisors, and award-winning Social Security expert Mary Beth Franklin.

Launched in 2005, Consuelo Mack WealthTrack remains the only program on television devoted to long-term diversified investing and is seen on stations in markets that account for 86% of U.S. TV households, including 28 of the top 30 markets. An award-winning business journalist, Mack handpicks each guest based on their long-term track records, professional reputation and integrity to provide the best information about investing, personal finance and retirement planning amidst economic, market and political changes. Money magazine named WealthTrack "The Best Money on TV." USA Today praised Mack's interview style as "quietly intelligent, thoughtful and aimed at a well-informed audience."

New episodes of Consuelo Mack WealthTrack air every week nationwide on public television (check local listings):

New York metro area:

Fridays at 7:30 p.m. on WLIW21

Saturdays at 8 a.m. on THIRTEEN

Sundays at 9 a.m. on NJTV

Los Angeles area:

Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. on PBS SoCal 2

Saturdays at 8 a.m. on PBS SoCal WORLD

Tuesdays at 11:30 p.m. on KVCR Desert Cities 24.3

Other markets: http://aptonline.org

Online: stream at wealthtrack.com beginning Fridays at 8 p.m. ET

Consuelo Mack WealthTrack is also seen on the WORLD channel, public television's premier news, science and documentary channel.

Consuelo Mack WealthTrack's website ( http://wealthtrack.com ) features full episode streams, exclusive video interviews and episode outtakes featuring special topics and analyses of guests' investments. The site also features podcasts with next generation "Financial Thought Leaders" and "Great Investors," special research reports on economics, markets and strategy, Mack's "Action Point," guests' "One Investment" picks, transcripts and more.

Consuelo Mack WealthTrack is a production of MackTrack Inc. and a presentation of WLIW21 in association with WNET. The series is distributed nationally by American Public Television. Consuelo Mack is executive producer and managing editor. John Servidio is executive in charge for WLIW21. Diane Masciale is general manager for WLIW21.

Funding is provided by Morgan Le Fay Dreams Foundation, ClearBridge Investments-A Legg Mason Company, Miller Value Funds, Royce & Associates, Matthews Asia, First Eagle Investment Management and Strategas Asset Management.

