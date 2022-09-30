Consultancy Firms The Bridge (U.K.) & MJ Global Communications LLC (U.S.) Announce Strategic Partnership

Bringing Programming, Financing & Communications Strategy to the International Content Industry

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amanda Groom, CEO of U.K. based television and film advisory firm, The Bridge and MJ Sorenson, CEO of New York-based MJ Global Communications LLC (MGC) announce a strategic partnership between their companies, combining their television industry strengths in programming, finance, production, marketing, and media strategies to offer content companies a full slate of services.

Having worked extensively around the world in the television and film sectors – specializing in Asia -- Groom and Sorenson's portfolio includes consultancies with major broadcasters and government organizations in China, Japan, Korea, Mongolia, Thailand, and Singapore. Their goal is to continue growth in Asia whilst expanding globally, offering high-level programming and media consultancy to production companies, broadcasters and streamers: Avod/Svod/Tvod & Fast channels.

Groom stated: "The Bridge is thrilled to partner with MJ and MGC, with their long-standing stellar reputation around the world for communication excellence in the television industry. Our skills complement each other and together we can offer broadcasters, production companies and content investment companies a plethora of experience and advice. We look forward to further growing our pan Asian base and expanding globally."

Sorenson added: "After 10 years in business, MGC is reaching the next level by partnering with one of the world's leading co-production and global production specialists, The Bridge. Amanda and her team have made a fantastic mark in the entertainment industry securing commissions through financing, casting, rights, programming insights and more. We are excited to be collaborating on new projects."

The company bridges the international media markets of east and west specializing in TV and film co-productions. The Bridge is proud to have numerous long-standing relationships throughout all Asia. The company has successfully built and delivered multiple Asian / UK / US global co-production models working with PBS, Discovery, and D+, National Geographic Channels, Scripps Networks' Interactive, Cooking Channel US & UKTV, securing hundreds of thousands of dollars for the creation of global content.

In 2011, MGC was founded to address the unique communication needs of the global entertainment industry. CEO MJ Sorenson built a career at international media organizations: MTV Networks, International Emmy Awards, Reed Midem, and now presents entertainment marketing Master Classes in Asia with a portfolio including broadcast giants like Zee TV, CCTV China, and global production companies.

