Consulting Magazine Names Plative on The 2019 List of Fastest Growing Firms

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plative, a global, digital-first consultancy, today announced that the firm has been named number 38 on the publication's list of fastest-growing consultancies.

The firm's growth in 2019 is apparent by it's recent expansion in The US, Canada, and India, coupled with its recent acquisition of Toronto-based Oracle NetSuite consulting partner, Audaxium. The firm boasts deep expertise providing Salesforce, Oracle NetSuite, Amazon Web Services, and Heroku consulting and advisory to internationally recognized companies in financial services, non-profit, technology, media, professional services, and consumer goods industries.

"Our growth is a reflection of our firm's mission to make a global impact by improving the performance of our clients. This mission, combined with providing our people with an inclusive and supportive environment, enable our company to continue to thrive and grow. We are hopeful and driven to have a position on this list for years to come," said Naushad Parpia, Chief Executive Officer at Plative.

"We believe in taking calculated risks on new go-to-market strategies driven by our vision for the future of commerce, and what companies will need to be equipped with in order to compete and perform in the decades to come," said Gregory DelGenio, Chief Revenue Officer at Plative.

