Consulting Magazine Names Protiviti's Ashley Hartley to its 2018 'Women Leaders in Consulting' List

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley Hartley, a senior director with global consulting firm Protiviti, has been named to Consulting magazine's 2018 Women Leaders in Consulting list. This annual award recognizes top female executives who have made a significant impact on the consulting profession. Hartley is recognized with an Excellence in Leadership award for leading Protiviti's Knowledge Services function, which includes the subscription-based KnowledgeLeaderTM portal and the firm's Knowledge and Innovation Center.

Hartley helped establish and oversees KnowledgeLeader to provide a knowledge management infrastructure to support Protiviti's global operations. She also helped establish and now manages the firm's India-based Knowledge and Innovation Center (PKIC) that houses an extensive team of researchers, designers and knowledge managers. In addition, she champions Protiviti's knowledge-sharing and collaboration technology across its internal systems and collaborates with other Protiviti leaders to envision and develop the firm's digitally-advantaged future workplace. Prior to joining Protiviti when it was founded in 2002, Hartley began her career with Arthur Andersen, where she was responsible for developing its internal audit web portal.

"We're very proud of this recognition for Ashley," said Joseph Tarantino, president and CEO of Protiviti. "Her achievements 'behind the scenes' ensure that we're able to provide our clients with immediate, up-to-date and relevant information as we help them solve their business problems. We congratulate Ashley for this well-deserved honor."

"Even though women make up about a quarter of the consulting profession, their overall impact is significantly greater," said Joe Kornik, publisher and editor-in-chief of Consulting magazine. "It's simply astounding how women — and particularly these 13 women — are shaking up the consulting profession."

Hartley holds a master's degree in philosophy from the University of Cambridge (U.K.) and a bachelor's degree in politics, philosophy and economics from Pomona College.

Previous Protiviti recipients of the Women Leaders in Consulting award are Executive Vice President Barbara Rothenstein (2013), Managing Director Shaheen Dil (2014), Managing Director Yasumi Taniguchi (2015), Executive Vice President Susan Haseley (2016) and Senior Managing Director Nancy Pechloff (2017). Protiviti was also recognized recently as one of Consulting magazine's 2018 Best Firms to Work For.

All the 2018 Women Leaders in Consulting honorees will be celebrated at an awards dinner on November 8 in New York City. Profiles of the winners will be published in the December 2018 edition of Consulting magazine.

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Through its network of more than 80 offices in over 20 countries, Protiviti and its independently owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting solutions in finance, technology, operations, data analytics, governance, risk and internal audit.

Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

