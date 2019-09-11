Consulting Magazine Names Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI) Among "Best Firms to Work For" in 2019

CINCINNATI, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI) is pleased to announce its inclusion on Consulting Magazine's annual "Best Firms to Work For" list. The firm is making its debut on the prestigious list following an eight-year run on the magazine's "Best Small Firms to Work For" list.

"It is a tremendous honor for us to be recognized as a 'Best Firm to Work For,'" says SEI CEO Bill Gallagher. "Achieving this award as a larger company shows our continued commitment to maintaining the highest standards for our clients and consultants."

SEI ranked first in two of the six survey categories Consulting Magazine used to craft its list ("Firm Culture" and "Work/Life Balance"), setting itself apart as an organization that places a premium on employee satisfaction and wellbeing. Gallagher cites the firm's commitment to collaboration and investment in consultants' lives both inside and outside the workplace as the fount of these accolades.

He believes this latest honor will further cement SEI's reputation as a desirable employer for consultants with diverse skill sets and experience levels. "Our new employees invariably tell us that our inclusion on these lists influences their choice to join us — and they often mention being impressed that we achieve it year after year."

But the firm's potential hires aren't the only ones who have taken notice of this recognition. Clients have also been delighted by it, as they understand that they will have an exceptional experience working with SEI, and will learn from the firm's practices.

"Our model attracts the best and brightest talent, which makes it easier to deliver for our clients," says Gallagher, who is looking forward to using this honor to build on the firm's current success. "The economy is good and business is good; our consultants and services are in high demand. We are looking to expand our footprint into new markets and are optimistic about growing our existing markets."

About Systems Evolution, Inc. (SEI): Founded in 1992, SEI is an employee-owned technology consulting firm with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Miami, New York, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. SEI's consultants operate within a flat management model, ensuring competition never trumps collaboration. SEI has extensive experience leveraging its world-class expertise in delivery leadership, experience design, data and analytics, technology enablement, and more across a variety of business functions and industries.

