Consulting magazine recognizes Beatriz Sanz Saiz, EY Global Data Analytics Leader, Advisory, as a Global Leader in Consulting

Consulting magazine's Global Leaders in Consulting annual award recognizes consultants worldwide who display outstanding leadership qualities and capabilities and exert extraordinary influence in their firms, for clients and over the entire consulting profession. The award, launched last year, recognizes the global nature of the consulting business and highlights the impact that industry leaders have worldwide.

Beatriz Sanz Saiz, EY Global Data Analytics Leader, Advisory, says:

"I am delighted to receive the Global Leaders in Consulting award. I share this with the diverse group of people with whom I work – global teams, clients, and EY people – and of course all the people who have supported and inspired me throughout my career. With data and artificial intelligence (AI) at the core of this transformative age, it is enormously satisfying to see the positive impact of EY teams with EY clients across society."

Norman Lonergan, EY Global Vice Chair – Advisory, says:

"We are thrilled that Consulting magazine named Beatriz as a Global Leader in Consulting. Beatriz and her team work with clients around the world to help them enhance their businesses through data and innovation, leveraging analytics to drive competitive differentiation. Through her leadership, Beatriz and her team are helping clients unlock the value of data and artificial intelligence. Their focus on helping clients navigate the challenges, opportunities and ethics behind AI, data analytics and other technologies is key to the growth of the EY Advisory service line."

Beatriz has been a partner with Ernst & Young Global Limited for more than 15 years. She served in various roles within EMEIA and Asia-Pacific. In her current role as EY Global Data Analytics Leader, Advisory, she leads more than 9,000 professionals and is driving the strategy to infuse analytics and AI into EY services.

Beatriz says: "Through the dynamic EY wavespace™ global growth and innovation centers – with a number of centers across the globe that are focused on AI – EY teams are helping clients reinvent and transform their business to stay at the edge of innovation, productivity and customer satisfaction, while building trust and ethics into AI. With the growth of emerging technologies such as AI, I feel a great responsibility to keep driving change and disruption for the good of society."

During her career, Beatriz has held senior positions with leading companies in financial services, where she was responsible for establishing analytics and innovation as core competencies.

When Beatriz joined Ernst & Young EMEIA Limited as the youngest partner in Spain, it launched her career in data analytics. Two years later, she was named EY Global Customer Leader for Advisory Services and became the youngest member of the Global Advisory leadership team. Following this role, she returned to the financial services industry, expanding her career in the area of disruptive innovation. She held senior positions with leading companies, establishing analytics and innovation as core competencies.

She then rejoined as EY Oceania Customer Leader, Financial Services Organization, and was based in Australia. When she adopted her second child from Ethiopia – she recently adopted a third child, from China -- Beatriz returned to the EMEIA area to drive data analytics in the EY Financial Services Organization and establish the first EY wavespace in Madrid, focusing in artificial intelligence. Two years later, she became the EY Global Data Analytics Leader for Advisory Services.

Beatriz holds a master's degree in Mathematics and Statistics from Complutense de Madrid and serves as professor at IE Business School at the International Masters of Big Data & Analytics. She is regular speaker at international industry conferences and has been featured in Forbes and the Financial Times.

