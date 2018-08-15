Consulting Magazine's 2018 'Best Firms to Work For' List Ranks CapTech #6 for 3rd Consecutive Year

This year Consulting surveyed more than 300 firms and over 10,000 consultants. The annual survey evaluates participating companies on six employment satisfaction categories including client engagement, career development, and culture. Thirty firms were recognized in this year's rankings.

"We are honored to be recognized again as an employer of choice by Consulting Magazine. From the inception of our firm, we have believed if you take care of people, everything else will take care of itself," said CEO Kevin McQueen. "We are proud of the immense talent across our organization and the incredible service they provide our clients. We continue to pour energy into talent development and strengthen our culture."

These rankings continue to cement CapTech as a top employer of consulting talent, having received similar recent awards from Forbes and The Washington Post. The firm also ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing companies for the 12th time in August 2018. View our listing and the complete rankings on Consulting Magazine's website.

About CapTech: For over 20 years, CapTech partnered some of the world's most successful companies pioneering custom solutions that bridge the gap between business and technology. We are a national IT management consulting firm that collaborates with clients to design, develop, and manage technical and digital solutions that delight customers, drive insights, and meet strategic objectives. We have a passion for driving innovation and growth for our clients. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, CapTech has locations in Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Chicago, Columbus (Ohio), Denver, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.

Contact: Emily Krause



ekrause@captechconsulting.com



804-545-8733

SOURCE CapTech

Related Links

http://www.captechconsulting.com

