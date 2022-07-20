Consumer Credit Industry Association Appoints Sarah Ferman Baker as President and CEO

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Credit Industry Association (CCIA) announced today that Sarah Ferman Baker has been appointed its President and CEO.

Sarah has spent over a decade in Washington, DC where she worked on Capitol Hill, the Institute of International Finance, American Bankers Association, and most recently Tyler Technologies, where she led corporate responsibility and sustainability efforts.

"Sarah's extensive insurance and public policy background will help strengthen member engagement, develop strategic alliances, and expand our advocacy presence on a state and federal level," commented Diane Weber Greene, Chair of the CCIA Board of Directors.

During her time at the American Bankers Association, Sarah led advocacy efforts on state and federal issues for the Bank Insurance Council and became a well-known voice to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners on data security and lender-placed insurance.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to shape the future of consumer financial security through the focused and dedicated advocacy efforts at CCIA," Ferman Baker said.

"We've got a top-notch team that's poised to harness the momentum that our members are bringing to the modern era of consumer asset and credit protection. I'm ready to elevate our work to support and advance an industry that plays such a critical role for consumers, businesses, and the entire economy."

Sarah is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and received her Executive Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University.

CCIA is the trusted resource and leading advocate for consumer asset and credit protection products & services. Providing advocacy and insights to its members and stakeholders, CCIA works every day to enhance consumer financial security by preserving the availability, value and integrity of CCIA member products such as credit insurance, debt protection, guaranteed asset protection agreements, service contracts and the collateral products suite. See https://cciaonline.com for more information.

