Consumer Drones Market Size to Grow by USD 22.26 Billion | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver: The advancement in sensors and the emergence of low-cost drones is one of the key drivers supporting the consumer drones market growth. With improvements in functionalities and features, consumer drones are increasingly equipped with thermal, hyperspectral, and multispectral sensors. Advantages such as no requirement of registration from FAA, 720p HD cameras with satisfactory stability, and compatibility with VR headsets are major factors that will increase their adoption rate among consumers around the globe during the forecast period.

Key Segment Highlights:

The consumer drones market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Multirotor, Fixed wing, and Single rotor), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The offline distribution channel segment was the largest revenue-generating consumer drones market segment. Consumer camera drones are largely sold through offline stores, which include drone dealers or distributors, direct sellers, and other distribution agencies. The offline distribution channel generates most of the revenue of the global consumer drones market. Manufacturers rely on such retail stores and plan their budget for marketing, advertising, and promotion activities around these stores to create product and brand visibility among customers.

The multirotor drones product segment held the highest share of consumer drones market. These drones find applications in aerial photography, video surveillance, and surveying. Multirotor drones are an ideal option to send small cameras in the air for a relatively short period of time. These drones provide the user with much more control over positioning and framing to get a perfect aerial photo shot.

APAC will account for 53% of the market growth during the forecast period. The consumer drones market in APAC will grow consistently during the forecast period, owing to the emergence of local vendors, such as BNN TECHNOLOGY, which provide low-cost and high-quality consumer drones. Countries that will witness a surge in growth include China , Australia , Japan , India , and South Korea during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

3D Robotics Inc.



AeroVironment Inc.



Autel Intelligent Technology Co.



DELAIR SAS



EHang Holdings Ltd.



Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co. Ltd.



Horizon Hobby LLC



Hubsan



Parrot SA



PrecisionHawk Inc.



Shenzhen Zero UAV Tech. Co. Ltd.



Skydio Inc.



SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.



Teledyne FLIR LLC



Yuneec International Co. Ltd.



ZEROTECH Intelligence Technology Co. Ltd.

Consumer Drones Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.66% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 22.26 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 26.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries US, China, France, Switzerland, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3D Robotics Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Autel Intelligent Technology Co., DELAIR SAS, EHang Holdings Ltd., Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co. Ltd., Horizon Hobby LLC, Hubsan, Parrot SA, PrecisionHawk Inc., Shenzhen Zero UAV Tech. Co. Ltd., Skydio Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Yuneec International Co. Ltd., and ZEROTECH Intelligence Technology Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Multirotor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Fixed wing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Single rotor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Switzerland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 DELAIR SAS

11.4 EHang Holdings Ltd.

11.5 Horizon Hobby LLC

11.6 Hubsan

11.7 Parrot SA

11.8 PrecisionHawk Inc.

11.9 Shenzhen Zero UAV Tech. Co. Ltd.

11.10 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

11.11 Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

11.12 ZEROTECH Intelligence Technology Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

