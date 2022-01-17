Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India: Accelerating at a CAGR of 1%

Grab this latest Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India report sample from Technavio Right Here!

The increasing demand for premium appliances is one of the primary factors that will fuel the growth of the consumer electronics and home appliances market in India during the next few years. The growing importance of consumer electronics and home appliances is encouraging the demand for unique and premium consumer electronics. Premium appliances are equipped with smart features that match the societal status of upper-class households. With the increasing number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), the demand for luxury consumer electronics and home appliances is growing in the developing economies and fueling the market growth.

The compliance costs will be a major challenge for the consumer electronics and household appliances market in India. The consumer electronics and home appliances market has been witnessing an increase in cost burden due to the evolving nature of compliances prescribed by the Government in recent years. This cost burden is ultimately passed on to consumers, making products unaffordable and having a detrimental impact on their demand.

Access our 120-page report on "Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025": https://www.technavio.com/report/consumer-electronics-and-home-appliances-market-in-india-industry-analysis

Major Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances in India Companies:

AB Electrolux

Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Toshiba Corp.

Whirlpool Corp.

Download Now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Consumer electronics - size and forecast 2020-2025

Home appliances - size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India Style Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Freestanding - size and forecast 2020-2025

Built-in - size and forecast 2020-2025

The consumer electronics and home appliances market share growth in India by the consumer electronics segment will be significant during the forecast period. In developing nations, including India, the increasing spending capability due to rising average dual-household incomes will play a crucial role in boosting the demand for consumer electronics. The adoption of IoT technology will also drive the global sales of different consumer electronics. The devices embedded with advanced technologies and connected to the Internet will play a crucial role in the different applications of smart devices.

Over the last decade, India has witnessed a shift in preference for cathode ray tube (CRT)-based television to flat-screen TVs, including light-emitting diode (LED), plasma, liquid crystal display (LCD), 3D, and smart TVs. However, currently, the country is experiencing high demand for flat-screen TVs, which will also lend to the growth of the consumer electronics market in the country.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Residential Washing Machine Market by Technology, Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The residential washing machine market share is expected to increase by USD 13.53 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.91%. To get extensive research insights: Download our FREE sample report

Indoor Air Quality Meters Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The indoor air quality meters market share is expected to increase by USD 1.60 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.22%. To get extensive research insights: Download our FREE sample report

Consumer Electronics and Home Appliances Market in India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 2.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.09 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Electrolux, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp., and Whirlpool Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio